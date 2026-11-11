A former housekeeper has accused Kylie Jenner and members of her household team of labour violations, alleging she was injured at the reality star's properties and dismissed after questioning travel payments.

Dinora Carolina Cabria Amaya filed a complaint in Los Angeles County Superior Court on 5 November. She claims she earned $40 (£30) an hour in cash but was denied overtime and mileage payments for journeys between properties. The allegations have not been proven in court.

Pay and Travel Disputes

Amaya says she began working for Jenner in March 2025, typically working six days a week. She alleges she was not paid overtime or reimbursed for travel between properties.

The complaint names Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Inc., Itzel Sibrian, Laura Dooley, La Maison Family Services, LLC, and Tri Star Sports & Entertainment Group, Inc. as defendants. Amaya claims she questioned why another housekeeper received mileage reimbursement when she did not. She says she was dismissed on 6 February 2026, shortly after raising the issue.

California's Department of Industrial Relations says non-live-in domestic workers who are not personal attendants are generally entitled to overtime at one-and-a-half times their regular rate after eight hours in a day or 40 in a week. Housecleaning and laundry are classified as non-attendant household duties.

Travel time and mileage reimbursement are separate issues, and entitlement depends on her working arrangements and the journeys involved. A six-day schedule alone does not establish an overtime violation.

Complaint Details Alleged Workplace Incidents

Amaya describes several incidents that she says occurred while carrying out household duties. In September 2025, she alleges an unsecured pepper-spray canister discharged into her eyes and face while she cleaned a laundry-room drawer. She claims she later experienced blurred vision, burning, itching, dryness, and irritation.

The following month, she says a dog bit her while she was cleaning a doghouse at one of Jenner's properties. She alleges she reported the injury but received no meaningful assistance and bought over-the-counter medication herself.

Amaya also claims she was trapped in Jenner's walk-in closet for more than an hour after entering with a passcode. She says supervisor Laura Dooley laughed when she called for help and told her nobody was at the property who could release her or provide the password. Amaya says she remained inside until someone arrived.

Fourth Employee Lawsuit in Seven Months

The complaint is the fourth employment lawsuit brought by a former household employee against Jenner or her companies since April 2026. Former housekeepers Angelica Hernandez Vasquez and Juana Delgado Soto filed separate cases in April, alleging discrimination, harassment, and retaliation. A former private chef, identified as Jane Doe, filed another lawsuit in June, alleging pregnancy discrimination and wrongful termination.

The separate cases do not establish that Amaya's claims are true, but add to scrutiny of employment practices involving Jenner's household staff. Amaya's lawyer, Della Shaker, said the case raised broader concerns about domestic workers being afraid to challenge powerful employers.

Jenner's lawyer, Michael Rhodes, rejected the claims, calling the cases meritless and accusing the plaintiffs' lawyer of seeking publicity and an unwarranted payout. He said the defendants would defend the cases vigorously. No court has ruled on Amaya's allegations.