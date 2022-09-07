Gamers will most likely agree that Blizzard's "StarCraft" is one of the best games in the genre. However, fans of the franchise have been left wondering if the company will ever announce a "StarCraft 3" release date in the future, considering that no new game of the franchise has been launched for years.

Given the franchise's popularity, fans are still hopeful that they will eventually get a "Starcraft 3." While the company has remained silent about the issue, it has not completely ruled out the possibility of its development just yet.

The original "StarCraft," a military science fiction real-time strategy game, was released in 1998, making it a 24-year-old franchise by now. Meanwhile, "StarCraft II: Wings of Liberty," the latest title for the franchise, was launched in 2010, The Teal Mango reported.

With more than a decade since its release, fans are now wondering if Blizzard will ever release a "StarCraft 3." To be clear, Blizzard has not released any update about the franchise at this point. Nevertheless, fans remain hopeful that the developer will eventually come up with the franchise's next instalment.

Unfortunately, Blizzard is quite busy at the moment. "Blizzard Entertainment is currently working on eight projects which are lined up for launch in the coming months," the Teal Mango pointed out. "Diablo 4 and Diablo Immortal are the most notable ones, followed by CoD: Modern Warfare 2 and CoD Warzone 2."

"An expansion for World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King is also in development alongside World of Warcraft: Dragonflight," the publication added. "The sequel to Overwatch, which is Overwatch 2, is also in development. The final project is an unannounced survival game."

This could mean that "StarCraft 3" would likely be developed in the next two years. According to the publication, the "StarCraft 3" release date would likely happen in either 2025 or 2027.

Meanwhile, Shang-Chi actor Simu Li posted the message "Please save StarCraft" on Twitter. Blizzard CEO Mike Ybarra replied to the tweet with a sly smiley face, which could mean something positive for the StarCraft franchise.