In the quiet, fictional town of Lone Moose, Alaska, the Tobin family charmed audiences with their quirky adventures and heart-warming bond. But that warmth has been cut short. Fox has officially cancelled The Great North, and fans are taking to the internet in droves, calling the move one of the network's 'biggest programming mistakes' and demanding to know why their beloved show got the axe.

Cancellation Confirmed After Months of Speculation

After months of uncertainty, Deadline reported that the fifth season of The Great North would be the series' last. In an official statement, the network thanked the show's creators, voice actors, and production team for their contributions.

Director Aimee Steinberger shared her reaction on social media, saying she was 'pretty sad' about the cancellation but 'really loved the cast and crew'. She added that she remained hopeful for the show's future, noting that many animated series have been revived by streaming platforms in the past.

The decision surprised many within the animation community, as The Great North had been quietly renewed for a fifth season earlier in 2024. However, the show was notably excluded from Fox's large-scale renewal announcement in May 2025, which included newer titles such as Krapopolis and Grimsburg. This omission led to speculation that the show's future was in jeopardy long before the official confirmation.

Sadly we got the news today that The Great North is officially cancelled. I’m pretty sad about it. It’s one of a very small number of shows I’ve worked on that I genuinely loved and I really loved the whole talented crew I worked with. I feel lucky to have been there. — Aimee Steinberger (@aimeekitty.bsky.social) 2025-09-23T04:25:16.158Z

Possible Reasons Behind Fox's Decision

While Fox did not provide a detailed explanation for the cancellation, industry analysts have suggested several factors that may have influenced the decision.

Observers have noted that it did not achieve the same visibility as Fox's longer-running animated series such as The Simpsons and Bob's Burgers, making it a potential target for programming cuts. The network has also been restructuring its animation schedule to focus on franchises with stronger international distribution and streaming potential.

Reports also indicate that Fox may be prioritising new content that aligns with its global animation strategy, leaving little room for lower-rated but critically appreciated series. Some insiders believe the decision was financially driven, with resources being redirected toward shows that generate higher advertising revenue and broader demographic appeal.

Why Fans Think Fox Made a Mistake

Following the announcement, fans took to social media to express their disappointment, arguing that The Great North represented a rare example of wholesome, inclusive storytelling within Fox's animation lineup. Many viewers praised its focus on family dynamics, LGBTQ+ representation, and Alaskan cultural diversity—elements that set it apart from longer-running titles such as Family Guy and The Simpsons.

Supporters believe Fox ended the series too early, cutting short a show that still had creative potential and a loyal audience base. Some also criticised the network for prioritising newer, commercially driven projects like Krapopolis and Grimsburg over character-driven stories with emotional depth.

A Look Back at The Great North

The Great North, created by Wendy Molyneux, Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin, and Minty Lewis, debuted on Fox in January 2021 and quickly developed a loyal audience for its heart-warming humour and distinctive animation style. The show centred on Beef Tobin, a single father raising his children, Judy, Wolf, Ham, and Moon, capturing both the quirks and warmth of family life in the Alaskan wilderness.

The series, featuring the voices of Nick Offerman, Jenny Slate, Will Forte, and Dulcé Sloan, received consistent praise from critics for its diversity, inclusive storytelling, and emotional tone.

Despite its positive reception, The Great North struggled to match the ratings of Fox's longer-running animated hits such as The Simpsons, Bob's Burgers, and Family Guy. Viewership remained steady but never reached the same mass appeal as its Sunday-night counterparts, placing the show in a vulnerable position on the network's animation slate.