Tyson Fury has revealed more about the mental health crisis that followed his 2015 world title victory over Wladimir Klitschko, with a new Netflix documentary disclosing that he was diagnosed with schizophrenia. The former heavyweight champion describes hearing voices and experiencing severe anxiety, while his wife, Paris Fury, explains how doctors described his condition.

The revelations appear in the feature-length documentary Tyson Fury, which premieres on Netflix on 27 November 2026. The film includes interviews with Tyson, Paris and his father, John, and looks at the personal difficulties that followed the boxer's rise to the top of heavyweight boxing.

Tyson Fury's Mental Health Deteriorated After World Title Win

Fury defeated Klitschko in Düsseldorf in November 2015 to become unified world heavyweight champion. The victory was a career high, but Fury says he struggled with depression afterwards and later faced problems with alcohol and drugs.

He recalls hearing voices that threatened him and his family. At one point, he believed the radio was speaking directly to him and warning that his father, John, would be killed if he did not behave. The experiences left him unable to concentrate on ordinary conversations.

The situation became particularly frightening in June 2016, when Fury was taken to hospital after suspecting he was having a heart attack. Paris recalls visiting him and finding him terrified. She says doctors told her he had suffered an anxiety attack.

Fury later sought help from a psychiatrist in London. Describing the state he was in, he says: 'Words can't explain the darkness I was in. I came from the living version of the pits of hellfire.'

He also recalls believing he might be placed in a padded room with the door locked, a prospect that frightened him.

What Paris Fury Revealed About His Diagnosis

Paris discusses the schizophrenia diagnosis in the documentary and recalls that she initially struggled to understand what it meant. She said: 'He's a mild schizophrenic and even then the penny didn't drop.'

Fury's own account of his psychiatric assessment is also included in the film. He remembers being asked questions about depression, anxiety and bipolar disorder, saying he felt he 'ticked all the boxes'. The documentary therefore presents Paris's recollection of what doctors told her alongside Fury's description of the assessment.

His father, John, also reflects on his son's mental health. He admits that, when looking back, he had not recognised the seriousness of what Tyson was experiencing when he was younger.

When Is The Tyson Fury Documentary Released?

Directed by Lucy Wilcox, Tyson Fury features interviews with the boxer and members of his family, as well as previously unseen archival footage. Netflix says the film traces his life from childhood through his rise in boxing and the personal struggles that followed.

The documentary will be available on Netflix from 27 November 2026. Its focus on the period after the Klitschko fight gives viewers Fury's account of what was happening away from the ring. It happened at a time when his sporting success was followed by a serious mental health crisis.