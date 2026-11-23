San Francisco 49ers right tackle Colton McKivitz is expected to miss the rest of the 2026 NFL season after injuring his left ankle in Mexico City on Sunday, 22 November.

Despite his team's 35-10 victory over the Minnesota Vikings, Coach Kyle Shanahan called the setback 'really crushing'.

The injury occurred midway through the second quarter of the Week 11 game at Estadio Banorte. McKivitz was caught in a pile at the end of a four-yard Christian McCaffrey run and was carted off the field. Vederian Lowe took over at right tackle.

Shanahan said the 49ers believed McKivitz had fractured and dislocated his ankle. That remained the coach's initial assessment, not a published medical diagnosis or a confirmed recovery timetable.

Kyle Shanahan Reacts to Colton McKivitz Injury

Shanahan praised McKivitz's performances this season and explained why the incident was particularly painful for the squad. He described Mckivitz as having an 'unbelievable year', while acknowledging the distress of seeing him injured.

There was an immediate reaction on the field. Left tackle Trent Williams slammed his helmet onto the turf as medical staff attended to McKivitz, according to an Associated Press report. Several players knelt nearby as their teammate was taken away.

McCaffrey also spoke about McKivitz's influence after the game. 'He's the standard,' the running back said, adding that Mckivitz is a leader whose absence would be felt beyond the offensive line.

Shanahan compared the suspected injury to Fred Warner's ankle setback in 2025. The 49ers previously confirmed that the linebacker sustained a fracture and dislocation in Week 6 and missed the rest of that season.

That history helps explain the coach's expectation that McKivitz will not return this year. It does not establish that the players sustained identical injuries or will undergo the same treatment. No surgery plan or return date was confirmed in Shanahan's post-match remarks.

Vederian Lowe Steps in After Colton McKivitz Blow

The setback disrupts an offensive line that had started the same five players in every game this season. McKivitz's departure therefore forces a change in a unit that had enjoyed unusual consistency.

Lowe played the rest of the contest, and Shanahan praised the replacement's response. The coach indicated that the veteran would be relied on for the remaining games, with the 49ers seeking continuity in front of quarterback Brock Purdy.

The substitution had an unusual twist. Lowe was originally drafted by Minnesota in 2022 before joining San Francisco in 2026. Against his former team, he was suddenly asked to help protect a lead and finish the contest.

San Francisco still secured a commanding victory. According to the club's official match report, Purdy threw three touchdown passes, and George Kittle caught two of them. The 49ers improved to 9-1, leaving their ambitions intact but their depth tested.

The victory also marked Shanahan's 100th career win, including postseason games, according to the 49ers. Yet his post-match comments focused heavily on a player whose season now appears to be over.

For Lowe, the next assignment is to maintain protection and consistent blocking in the games ahead. For McKivitz, further medical information will determine the nature of the recovery. San Francisco's next scheduled opponent is the Seattle Seahawks, and the reshaped offensive line faces another test.