Great Britain wheelchair basketball player Lee Fryer, who won silver at the Paris 2024 Paralympics, has pleaded not guilty to 11 rape charges concerning one woman. The 26-year-old faces 17 charges in total, including allegations of intentional strangulation and controlling or coercive behaviour.

Fryer, from Pontefract in West Yorkshire, appeared at Leeds Crown Court on Thursday, 19 November, and was remanded in custody. The alleged offences are said to have occurred in England, Spain and South Africa between May 2021 and May 2026.

Lee Fryer Enters Pleas at Leeds Crown Court

Fryer pleaded not guilty to all 11 rape charges and five other offences. No plea was entered in relation to the remaining charge of voyeurism, bringing the total number of charges to 17.

Fryer appeared by video link and listened as the charges were read before entering his pleas. A seven-day trial has been scheduled at the same court where his November hearing took place.

In addition to the 11 rape counts, Fryer faces charges of intentional strangulation, controlling or coercive behaviour in a family or intimate relationship, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm. Those counts form part of the six non-rape charges in the case.

Lee Fryer, a 26-year-old wheelchair basketball player who won silver for Great Britain at the 2024 Paralympics in Paris, has been charged with 11 counts of rape.



He faces 17 charges in total, including voyeurism, intentional strangulation, assault, controlling or coercive… pic.twitter.com/zAfMS1xHcz — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) November 23, 2026

The remaining charges concern voyeurism, possessing a controlled drug of Class A and doing an act intended to pervert the course of public justice. No plea was recorded on the voyeurism allegation, while Fryer denied the other five non-rape charges.

Allegations Span Three Countries

According to the Daily Record, the allegations concern one woman and relate to incidents said to have occurred in England, Spain and South Africa between May 2021 and May 2026.

The court proceedings continuing into next year. The allegations against Fryer have not been proven.

GB wheelchair basketball player and Paralympic silver medallist, 26, is charged with 11 counts of rape.



A British Paralympian silver medallist has been charged with 11 counts of rape.



Lee Fryer, a wheelchair basketball player, has been remanded in custody ahead of a trial… pic.twitter.com/iBMFamYu1h — 7happy (@Sevenhappy007) November 23, 2026

British Wheelchair Basketball said Fryer was removed from its GB programme and all its activities when he was arrested. Its website listed him as suspended in July for a 'breach of code of conduct', pending investigation.

A spokesperson said: 'We are aware of the criminal charges brought against Lee Fryer and recognise the seriousness of the allegations.' They added: 'At the point of his arrest, he was removed from the GB programme and all British Wheelchair Basketball activities, pending the outcome of the external investigation.'

Sporting Bodies Decline Comment

British Wheelchair Basketball said: 'As criminal proceedings are ongoing, it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time.' ParalympicsGB also acknowledged the charges and declined further comment.

ParalympicsGB said in a statement: 'We are aware there are charges against Lee Fryer. As the matter is now subject to ongoing legal proceedings we will not be commenting further at this stage.'

Fryer's Rise to International Basketball

Fryer began playing wheelchair basketball while at school, initially joining Wakefield Whirlwinds before progressing to Sheffield Steelers. He earned his first junior international cap at the Under-22 European Championships before moving into senior international competition.

His senior debut came at the 2023 World Championships, where Great Britain won silver. He subsequently represented Britain at Paris 2024, making his first appearance at a Paralympic Games.

Paris Paralympic Team Secured Silver Medal

Fryer helped Britain's men achieve the nation's best wheelchair basketball result at the Paralympics for 28 years. The team finished second after losing 73–69 to the United States in the final.

Britain fought back from a 12-point deficit during the match but could not prevent the Americans from winning gold. The United States secured a third consecutive title, leaving Britain with the silver medal.