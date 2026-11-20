Bruno Mars announced the death of his father, musician Peter Hernandez, aged 74, in an Instagram tribute on Thursday, 19 November.

The singer recalled their final embrace and ended his farewell with a message for his late mother: 'Kiss mom up there for me.'

Mars's mother, singer and hula dancer Bernadette San Pedro Bayot, died on 1 June 2013 from a brain aneurysm, aged 55.

Both parents helped shape his childhood in Hawaii, where live music was part of family life and performances began long before his international success.

Bruno Mars Remembers His Final Embrace With His Father

'Last week I got to hug my father one last time,' Mars, 41, wrote in his Instagram tribute. The post included a black-and-white photograph of him embracing Hernandez in a hospital bed, alongside images documenting their years together.

The singer described Hernandez as 'the man that taught me everything I know, especially when it comes to music'. He also thanked his father for raising his four sisters, brother and himself.

'In my eyes he was the greatest dad in the world,' Mars wrote. He closed with the words: 'I Love you Pops. Kiss mom up there for me.'

The family has not publicly disclosed Hernandez's cause of death or the exact date he died. Mars's reference to seeing him the previous week should not be taken as confirmation of when the death occurred. The hospital photograph does not establish the circumstances of his passing.

The images offered a reminder of a relationship that stretched well beyond home life. Hernandez introduced Mars to the stage as a child, encouraging the musical instincts that would later inform his performances and recordings.

How Peter Hernandez Influenced Bruno Mars's Career

Born and raised in Brooklyn, Hernandez developed a passion for doo-wop before moving to Hawaii at 25. He met Bayot while performing in Waikiki, where he played in a band and she worked as a singer and hula dancer. They had six children, including Bruno and his brother Eric, in a family immersed in music.

Hernandez founded the doo-wop group the Love Notes and later brought his children into his Waikiki performances. Mars appeared as 'Little Elvis' when he was still a toddler, entertaining audiences with his impersonation of Elvis Presley. At home, he repeatedly watched Elvis recordings from his father's collection.

His brother Eric would eventually become the drummer for Mars's band, the Hooligans.

The pair also attended the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards together in Brooklyn, where Hernandez had grown up.

Hernandez remembered his son's enthusiasm in a 2014 MidWeek interview. 'He was a ham,' he said, recalling how the boy wanted to take part in everything he watched on television.

In a 2017 interview with Latina, Mars credited his father with teaching him rhythm through bongo lessons during childhood. He also traced his pinky rings, patent-leather shoes, suits and pompadour to his father's own stage style.

Upcoming Tour Dates and Recent Chart Success

Mars is scheduled to return to the stage in Mexico City, with five concerts at Estadio GNP Seguros on 3, 4, 7, 8 and 11 December, according to his official tour listings.

His fourth solo album, The Romantic, released on 27 February 2026, debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 with 186,000 equivalent album units earned in its first US tracking week.