Cooper Flagg and Arianna Roberson have confirmed they are in a relationship, sharing photos and videos on Thursday from a romantic Turks and Caicos holiday where the Duke-linked pair were seen kissing and walking hand in hand.

The news came after weeks of low-key speculation around the friendship between Dallas Mavericks forward Flagg, the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA draft, and Duke centre Roberson, who have moved in overlapping but separate basketball worlds. Their social media posts this week, however, leave little room for doubt about where things now stand.

Flagg and Roberson Go Public in Turks and Caicos

On Thursday, Roberson posted a TikTok featuring a montage of moments from the couple's Turks and Caicos trip. The video showed Flagg and Roberson in a series of coordinated outfits, posing together around the island. In frame after frame, the two are either holding hands or tucked into each other's arms, the sort of quiet choreography that tells its own story.

Flagg then added his own confirmation. On Instagram Stories, he shared a photo of the pair kissing, captioned only with two black heart emojis. Roberson reposted the same image to her account, a small but fairly unambiguous way of saying this is official.

There was no lengthy statement, no comments spelling it out. Instead, the couple let carefully chosen images do the work. For two players whose profiles are only rising, it is a surprisingly unflashy way to introduce themselves as a couple.

The reveal did not come completely out of nowhere. When Flagg received the NBA's Rookie of the Year award last month, Roberson was spotted at the press conference, not in a guest section but seated among the rows of reporters, next to Flagg's parents, Kelly and Ralph. At the time, it could be explained away as a supportive appearance from a fellow Duke product. In hindsight, it looks a lot more like a soft launch.

How Flagg and Roberson's Paths Crossed at Duke

For context, Flagg and Roberson are both connected to Duke, but they never actually played there at the same time. Flagg left Durham early for the NBA, where he immediately validated the hype that surrounded him.

In his rookie season with the Mavericks, he averaged 21.0 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists, numbers that helped him lock up Rookie of the Year and turn his first professional campaign into something close to a statement of intent.

Roberson, meanwhile, has just finished her freshman season at Duke. She averaged 8.0 points and 5.7 rebounds in the 2025–26 regular season, solid contributions for a first-year centre in a programme that routinely expects a lot from its young players. She also comes from firmly established basketball stock as the younger sister of former Brooklyn Nets and Oklahoma City Thunder forward Andre Roberson.

That shared Duke history, plus the overlapping circles of elite American basketball, made their eventual meeting almost inevitable. Yet the timing means they were never teammates in Durham.

Instead, what they share from that era is more intangible, a sense of belonging to the same basketball 'family,' even if they were separated by a year on the campus timetable.

A Busy Offseason, On and Off the Court

Flagg's offseason has hardly been quiet away from his new relationship. Before flying out to Turks and Caicos with Roberson, he turned up at Texas Motor Speedway, serving as honorary pace car driver for the Würth 400. It was a very modern kind of celebrity crossover, the NBA's newest headliner briefly stepping into the ritual of American motorsport.

The holiday snapshots with Roberson, though, feel different: less promotional, more personal. There is branding, of course the coordinated holiday outfits, the curated TikTok clips and the deliberate decision to go public via platforms rather than a traditional interview. Still, for fans used to seeing Flagg operating with ruthless efficiency on court, watching him lean casually into a sunlit frame beside Roberson is oddly disarming.

Cooper Flagg and girlfriend Arianna Roberson pic.twitter.com/EVqSLPFST9 — Hater Report (@HaterReport) May 15, 2026

Roberson's presence at his award ceremony, her résumé at Duke and her own basketball family background all lend the relationship a certain symmetry. This is not the classic story of a star athlete and a partner from a completely different world; it is two young players who understand, probably better than most, what pressure and expectation actually feel like.

Neither Flagg nor Roberson has added any further comment beyond the TikTok and Instagram posts, and there is no official statement from Duke or the Mavericks. Nothing is confirmed beyond what appears publicly on their social media feeds, so any attempt to read timelines or long-term plans into a handful of photos should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Even so, the images themselves carry enough clarity. Cooper Flagg and Arianna Roberson have chosen to put their relationship in the open, on their own terms, at a moment when both their careers are starting to accelerate. For now, the feed shows sun, sea and two young athletes clearly comfortable being seen together, and that, more than any caption, signals a new chapter in the way fans will follow them from here.