Rory McIlroy has rejected accusations that he effectively 'cheated' his way to a second straight green jacket at Augusta, insisting his preparation for the 2026 Masters stayed within the rules after critics branded his £3.3 million victory 'undeserved' and 'exploitative.'

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Rory McIlroy became only the fourth man ever to retain the Masters title when he triumphed again on Sunday at Augusta National. The 36-year-old Northern Irishman skipped three tournaments in the build-up, choosing instead to make repeated trips to the Georgia course. As a past champion, he is entitled to play Augusta at his leisure, and he chose to lean heavily on that right in the weeks before the first major of the year.

How Rory McIlroy's Masters Routine Became A Flashpoint

The latest row over Rory McIlroy's Masters win began with his own description of how he had shaped his schedule around Augusta.

'I honestly just don't like the three tournaments leading up to this event,' he told reporters, explaining why he pulled out of all three. 'I did a couple days where I dropped Poppy off to school, flew up here, played, landed back home and had dinner with her. The more time I could spend up here, the better.'

Asked directly whether that gave him an unfair edge, McIlroy did not pretend his knowledge of the course was anything but deep.

Rory McIlroy talked all week about how many times he came to Augusta National to prepare in recent weeks. I asked whether this was the most prepared he felt in a major.



"I joked last week and going into this week that this place feels like my home course. I haven't played… pic.twitter.com/HLsWNEkPtF — Cameron Jourdan (@Cam_Jourdan) April 13, 2026

'I joked last week and going into this week, this place feels like my home course,' he said. 'I haven't played anywhere else in the last two or three weeks really.'

For McIlroy, this was about thorough preparation rather than bending the spirit of competition. 'I felt prepared in that way. I felt prepared that wherever I hit it on the golf course, I sort of know what to do. I know where to miss. I'm pretty comfortable with all the shots around the greens.'

He described the approach as a 'good blueprint,' not a one-size-fits-all plan for every major. The principle he did endorse was simple enough: arrive early at major venues, do the work on site and make practice rounds count.

'Actually play,' McIlroy said. 'Go out there with one ball, shoot a score and try to do it that way.'

Fans Claim Rory McIlroy Exploited Augusta Access

Where McIlroy sees professionalism and focus, a vocal slice of the golf audience sees something else: a course that is mythical for most of the field becoming, in effect, his private practice ground.

'Sorry but this is one of the most undeserved Masters wins in history... Rory literally played Augusta every day for a month straight before the tournament. How is this allowed?,' one fan complained, arguing that his use of champion's privileges had tilted the competition.

Another accepted that McIlroy had stayed inside the letter of the law but bristled at how far he went.

BREAKING: Rory McIlroy has officially WON the 2026 Masters Tournament in Augusta



Congratulations, @McIlroyRory!



Much deserved! 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/x2tGfAS7i2 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 12, 2026

'Maybe getting the opportunity to play Augusta National unlimited times the month leading into The Masters, while skipping three straight tournaments, gave Rory McIlroy an unfair advantage over the other competitors. Just maybe. Congrats, or whatever,' the fan wrote.

'Like I've said all weekend, Rory is an all-time great golfer. He's not breaking any rules, but he is EXPLOITING the existing rules, which give him an unfair advantage over the field. The rules need to change. He seems to have been given unlimited access to Augusta, which made him insanely familiar with the course, and widening the competitive disparity gap. Everyone should admit this is unfair.'

A third observer put it less angrily but with clear unease. 'Can't quite put my finger on it but something feels weird about Rory flying up to Augusta every day for a practice round for the last few weeks. Just feels weird to me.'

Taken together, the criticism stops short of accusing McIlroy of formal cheating. The suggestion is more nuanced and harder to legislate for: that when one player can saturate himself in a venue's subtleties while others either cannot or do not, the contest feels different, even if the rule book remains intact.

McIlroy Cites Nicklaus And Longstanding Masters Practice

McIlroy has pushed back by pointing to precedent rather than favouritism. He referenced advice he said he received from Jack Nicklaus, the six-time Masters champion whose name is almost shorthand for major-championship planning.

'I talked to Jack Nicklaus over the years about how he prepared for majors and he would go the week before,' McIlroy said. 'He would simulate a tournament. He'd play one ball for four days, shoot scores so that when he got to the tournament it felt second nature to him.'

McIlroy said he 'did a little bit of that leading up to here' and argued that it was 'a good way to prepare going into the next majors' as well.

Rory McIlroy wins his second Green Jacket. #themasters pic.twitter.com/VQTFU6UK88 — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 12, 2026

His comments underline the core of the debate. Augusta National has long welcomed past champions back and allowed them considerable access to the course. McIlroy chose to use that access intensely and transparently. The backlash is, in part, a reaction to how visible and deliberate that choice was.

It also overlooks a detail noted in reports of the criticism. Runner-up Scottie Scheffler, as a former Masters champion, had the same right to play Augusta in the weeks before the event. There is nothing to suggest Scheffler or any other eligible player was blocked from similar practice.

No governing body has signalled that McIlroy's conduct will trigger a rules review, and there is no indication that Augusta National is rethinking champion access. For now, the claim that Rory McIlroy's Masters win was 'undeserved' or that he 'exploited' the system remains a matter of opinion rather than any formal finding.