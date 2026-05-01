American singer-songwriter Amy Grant is opening up about her health struggles and the advice that she received from her husband, Vince Gill. The 65-year-old musician is also gearing up for the release of her LP, 'The Me That Remains', this month.

Grant revealed that she has had moments of self-doubt and would sometimes compare her past self to her present self. In 2022, a bicycle accident that left her unconscious for 10 minutes also contributed to the deprecating comparisons.

Poignant Advice

During a recent interview, Grant revealed how her husband of 26 years gave her a poignant advice. 'He just said, "Amy, life happens to every one of us every day. A virtuoso musician could have a stroke and never be able to pick up their instrument again. All you do is you just take the hand you're dealt that day and live the life that you get."'

Grant then decided to return to songwriting after receiving her husband's advice. She managed to write and record 10 songs that will be featured in her upcoming album. 'It really wasn't until two years later that I started writing songs. I didn't realise I was putting together a record. I was just writing one song at a time, and 'The Me That Remains' was the first song,' she said.

A Slew of Health Battles

Other than her brain injury in 2022, Grant has also dealt with other health issues since 2022. The singer had an open-heart surgery after being diagnosed with PAPVR or partial anomalous pulmonary venous return, a condition where one or two pulmonary veins return blood to the right atrium instead of the left.

'She had open-heart surgery to correct a condition from birth, the doctors discovered during a heart checkup called PAPVR. Thankfully, the doctor said it could not have gone better. We're praying for a full and easy recovery over the next days, weeks, and months to come,' a rep for the singer said.

In 2023, Grant underwent throat surgery to remove her thyroglossal duct cyst. The condition is usually benign, but it can affect a person's ability to eat, drink, or sing. Grant also underwent shoulder surgery years earlier.

Married Life

Grant was previously married to Gary Chapman, and they have three children together. The singer wed Gill in 2000, and they were blessed with one daughter together. Grant and Gill first crossed paths in 1993, at a time when both of them were still married to their respective partners, so they were nothing more than friends. The couple confirmed their relationship in 1999.

Sweet Performances

Throughout the years, Grant and Gill have performed together in public. In 2019, Grant said that she falls in love with her husband even more every time she hears him perform. 'I fall in love with him every night again, hearing him play because he is maybe one of the most gifted musicians and singers I've ever heard in my life. I mean, ever. He just makes everything better. Makes everything sound better. And he's funny. And he makes fun of himself,' she said.

Award-Winning Performer

Grant has received a slew of awards throughout her career. She received a Grammy for Best Gospel Performance, Contemporary in 1983, Best Gospel Performance, Contemporary Female in 1989, 1996, and 1985, Best Southern, Country, or Bluegrass Gospel Album in 2006, and more.