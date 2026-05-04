The private life of Vanessa Bryant has once again become a focal point for digital speculation, as the philanthropist moved to dismiss viral claims regarding her marital status and reproductive health. Since the tragic loss of her husband, NBA legend Kobe Bryant, the public has remained intensely curious about her personal life.

Responding via her Instagram Story, Bryant shared a screenshot and addressed the latest claims directly: 'Can you guys decide already...am I pregnant for the 100th time or am I getting remarried???'

Vanessa Bryant Dismisses Viral Claims Regarding Inheritance and Remarriage

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The most recent controversy began when a screenshot circulated on social media, making specific claims about Vanessa's financial and romantic future. The post alleged that 'Vanessa Bryant is set to remarry after inheriting 50% share of Kobe Bryant's wealth, with the remaining 50% being shared among their three daughters.'

This assertion regarding the distribution of the late athlete's estate, valued in the hundreds of millions, immediately drew widespread attention. Responding via her Instagram Story, Vanessa shared a screenshot with a message highlighting her frustration with the constant tabloid cycle.

'Can you guys decide already...am I pregnant for the 100th time or am I getting remarried???' she wrote.

The statement served as a blunt reminder of the repetitive nature of the rumours she has faced over the last several years. By addressing both the pregnancy and marriage claims simultaneously, she pointed out the contradictory nature of the gossip that follows her.

Bryant has often preferred to maintain a dignified silence, but the specific detail regarding her inheritance from her late husband and her allegedly expecting a child and getting married to another man appear to have crossed a personal threshold. Bryant did not confirm any such plans.

Vanessa Bryant addresses the pregnancy and marriage rumors on IG pic.twitter.com/2ogsOoNiIx — Kobe Bryant Stories & Motivation (@kobehighlight) May 4, 2026

Six Years of Unfounded Speculation Surrounding Her Dating Life

Since the 2020 helicopter crash that claimed the lives of Kobe and their daughter Gianna Bryant, Vanessa has been the subject of constant dating speculation. Various reports have attempted to link her to unnamed partners, often surfacing whenever she is seen in public with male friends or colleagues. Despite this constant noise, she has never publicly dated anyone or confirmed a new relationship since the tragedy.

Many of these rumours have been accompanied by unfounded claims of a fifth pregnancy. These cycles of misinformation often ignore her stated focus on her three daughters, Natalia, Bianka, and Capri.

While the public remains eager to see her find a new chapter of happiness, Vanessa has consistently demonstrated that her primary commitment remains her family and the legacy of the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation.

A Legacy of Love Built Over Two Decades

The enduring interest in Vanessa Bryant's personal life stems from the high-profile nature of her 20-year relationship with the late NBA legend. The pair met in 1999 when Vanessa was still in high school and only 17. They met at a music video, and it was reportedly love at first sight. Kobe was 20 at the time.

Their bond became a central part of the Laker legend's public persona. Throughout his career, Kobe frequently cited Vanessa as his 'best friend' and the foundation of his off-court life.

In 2016, the Black Mamba celebrated his 20-year career and 15th anniversary with Vanessa. Kobe marked the event by sharing a photo of them in what appeared to be an intimate dinner on Instagram. In the snap, the couple was surrounded by candlelight and flowers.

'Just finished celebrating my 20 year career. It's a blessing to now celebrate 15 years of marriage today! I love you mama per sempre #15yranniversary' he wrote, giving Vanessa a shout out.

Just two weeks ago, Vanessa paid tribute to Kobe by marking their supposed anniversary on social media. She shared throwback photos of them and wrote, 'Happy anniversary, baby @kobebryant!!!! I love you! #25.'

From the look of it, Vanessa has no plans to find a new man and replace the love of her life, six years after losing him.