Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce offered fans a small but telling wedding update on Wednesday when the NFL star revealed on his 'New Heights' podcast the one part of their upcoming nuptials he is most excited about.

Swift, 36, and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Kelce, also 36, announced their engagement in August 2025 after a heavily scrutinised romance that unfolded across stadiums, VIP suites and Swift's record breaking tours. Since then, firm details about the Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding have been closely guarded by the couple and their inner circle, with relatives either sidestepping questions or refusing to discuss plans in public.

Wedding Talk On 'New Heights'

The latest glimpse into the Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding plans came not through a glossy magazine interview, but during a relaxed conversation on Kelce's podcast.

On the 6 May episode of 'New Heights,' which Kelce co hosts with his brother and former Philadelphia Eagles centre Jason Kelce, the pair were interviewing golf champion Rory McIlroy. McIlroy, 37, was reflecting on the tradition of the Masters Champions Dinner after winning the Masters again this year and compared the atmosphere to a wedding reception.

'Travis, you'll feel this this year whenever you're sitting at your wedding, and you have all the people in a room ... it's amazing to have all these people in the same room from your childhood ... and it's surreal. It's unbelievable,' McIlroy said.

He went on to describe the Masters dinner as the only experience that truly matched the intensity of a wedding day. Kelce did not offer details about the venue, menu or date. He simply smiled and replied: 'I can't wait.'

It was a short answer, but after months of silence it was enough to suggest that, for Kelce, the emotional heart of the day will be exactly what McIlroy described, seeing people from every stage of life gathered together in one room.

Beyond that, Kelce stuck to the pattern that has defined discussion of the wedding so far: clear excitement, but almost no concrete detail.

Family Staying Tight Lipped

If fans hoped Kelce's remark signalled a wider loosening of lips within the family, recent comments from those closest to him suggest otherwise.

In April, Kylie Kelce, who is married to Jason and hosts the Not Gonna Lie podcast, used her own platform to push back against the constant stream of questions she has received about the Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding.

'Quit asking me and me and my mother in law about upcoming nuptials,' she said directly to camera, referring to Travis and Jason's mother, Donna Kelce. 'Nobody's f---ing telling you anything.'

Kylie then drove home the point with comic exasperation.

'I don't have any details. I don't have any details. I don't have any details. I have no details. I have none. Look at that. That's how many details I have. None. None.'

Her repeated denial captured the awkward role now occupied by the wider Kelce family. They are public figures by association, regularly approached by fans and reporters hoping for even the smallest clue about what may be one of the world's most watched celebrity weddings. Yet by their own telling, they know as little as everyone else, or are under strict instructions to say nothing.

Privacy Around The Wedding

Donna Kelce struck a similar note in March when approached by TMZ. Asked whether she was involved in the wedding planning, the 73 year old replied with a question of her own: 'Is the groom's mother ever involved?' She also denied reports that she had been asked to sign a non disclosure agreement, adding instead that 'they know I can keep a secret.'

Read more Taylor Swift Plans Secret 'Double Wedding' With Travis Kelce To Foil Stalkers, Source Claims Taylor Swift Plans Secret 'Double Wedding' With Travis Kelce To Foil Stalkers, Source Claims

Taken together, the comments from Kylie and Donna suggest a coordinated effort to keep the Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding wrapped in secrecy. The emotional excitement can be shared, but timelines, guest lists and locations remain firmly off limits.

That approach is hardly surprising given the scale of attention surrounding the couple. Swift has long tried to protect small areas of privacy within a career built on public storytelling, while Kelce is managing his own high pressure role at the centre of the Chiefs. Keeping wedding details under lock and key may be one of the few forms of control they still have.

What Kelce did reveal on 'New Heights' fits neatly into that strategy. He did not hint at celebrity performances or lavish designer plans. Instead, he suggested that the part he most wants is also the most human: a room full of familiar faces, where the spectacle falls away and the relationships matter most.