Scottie Scheffler finished one shot behind Rory McIlroy at the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on Sunday, with the world No 1 later suggesting the course set‑up over the first two rounds had damaged his chances of overhauling the Northern Irishman.

Speaking after the final round, Scheffler said he was not responsible for how the course was prepared, but made clear that the changing firmness of the greens had, in his view, affected the shape of the tournament.

Scottie Scheffler's Masters Complaint Focused On Early-Round Conditions

Scheffler's Masters complaint centred not on Sunday's game but on what happened on Thursday and Friday. Speaking after the final round, he was asked whether he had been happy with how Augusta National was set up over the week.

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'I mean, I'm not in charge of course setup,' he replied, according to Golf.com. 'I would have liked it to have been a little bit more equal in terms of the firmness on Thursday and Friday. I was a bit surprised at how soft things were on Friday afternoon, especially as it got late in the day.'

On Thursday afternoon the two‑time Masters champion carded a 70 in what he described as some of the toughest conditions of the week, with wind making scoring hard.

Returning early on Friday, he found a different Augusta. The greens had clearly been softened, he suggested, although he stopped short of specifying exactly how.

'The weather also changes and it was a bit windy on Thursday, so who knows,' he said. 'Overall, like I said, Friday for me, going out early, not being able to shoot an under‑par round, that definitely hurt my chances.'

Scheffler signed for a second‑round 74, littered with four bogeys. By his own account, that was the day that cost him most dearly. 'I think I started the weekend maybe 12 back, so to get within one was a pretty good run,' he reflected. 'Yeah, I'd say Friday probably hurt the most in terms of my chances of winning.'

How Close Scottie Scheffler Came To Catching Rory McIlroy?

Scheffler's fired rounds of 65 and 68 to slice McIlroy's advantage to a single stroke, piling up 12 birdies and two eagles over four days. The damage, though, was already baked into the card via five bogeys for the week and that costly 74.

He later expanded on his concerns about how the course evolved between his early Friday tee time and McIlroy's later round. 'We went out on Thursday, Thursday afternoon was some of the most challenging conditions we had all week,' he said.

'I didn't see many birdies out there Thursday afternoon, so going out on Friday, whatever they did to the greens to soften them up, they did some stuff, and I just wasn't able to take advantage of that going on early on Friday.'

By the time McIlroy and others reached the course later that day, it looked very different on the leaderboard. 'You saw the barrage of birdies that Rory made and Cam Young and a bunch of guys made on Friday late in the day, and I think I finished maybe two over par on Friday. So that day probably hurt the most in terms of my chances to win,' Scheffler said.

There was, however, no outright accusation of unfairness in Scottie Scheffler's Masters complaint. He repeatedly stressed that changing weather and shifting course conditions are an inherent part of professional golf.

'That's part of the game,' he said. 'We play an outdoor sport and you don't know how conditions are going to change, especially course conditions.'

Scheffler's ability to close the gap to a single shot despite all of that explains why many will see this as a near‑miss rather than a clear defeat. 'Overall, over the course of the weekend, I did some pretty nice stuff to give myself a chance,' he said.

Scheffler spent much of the week seemingly out of the running. By halfway he trailed McIlroy by around 12 strokes, and only a blistering weekend charge pulled him back into the argument for a third green jacket. McIlroy, 36, ultimately defended his title to claim back‑to‑back Masters wins and a sixth major, joining an elite group as only the fourth player in history to retain at Augusta.