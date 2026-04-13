Rory McIlroy explained how he and his wife Erica Stoll hurdled a rough patch in their marriage, one month after he filed for divorce.

Rory McIlroy and Erica Stoll's marriage has been going strong for almost nine years, especially after the brief period when it seemed they were headed for divorce. The pair, one of professional sport's golden couples, have pivoted from the separation rumours toward what McIlroy has described as a 'new beginning' together.

A New Beginning for One of Golf's Power Couples

'Over the past weeks, Erica and I have realised that our best future was as a family together,' McIlroy told The Guardian in 2024. 'Thankfully, we have resolved our differences and look forward to a new beginning.'

McIlroy filed for divorce from Stoll on 13 May 2024, according to court documents obtained by People. On 11 June that year, the outlet confirmed that McIlroy's attorney had filed a notice of voluntary dismissal.

Stoll has since stood by McIlroy as he reached new career milestones. When McIlroy won the 2025 Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia, Stoll saw him added to the elite group of golfers to have ever won a career Grand Slam.

Rory McIlroy and Erica Stoll's Fated Friendship

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The couple first met at the 2012 Ryder Cup, which was kismet because Stoll previously worked as an office manager for the PGA of America.

'The way PGA employees present themselves is so admirable and professional. That's the kind of job I want, and it's doing something I love,' she told Democrat and Chronicle.

Serving as a PGA transport official at the event, Stall arranged a police escort to ensure McIlroy teed off at Medinah, Illinois, after a time zone mix-up. McIlroy confirmed that was the beginning of their budding relationship.

'Erica that week was always the one that was checking us in and out. She was there at transportation, so she was always in the car park over there,' he told Golf Channel. 'But yeah, it's still cool to look around and think about that week, and obviously everything that's happened since then. It's pretty cool.'

From Friendship to Wedding Vows

The pair developed romance from friendship in late 2014, but they continued to date in private. McIlroy only confirmed the news in May 2015, after they were already six months into the relationship.

'I am very happy in my love life. We haven't really been putting it out there,' he told Times of London. 'She is from America, which is why I like to spend time in Palm Beach ... The past six or seven months have been really nice. That part of my life is going great.'

McIlroy proposed to Stoll in Paris that same year. 'We felt comfortable but I still thought at least at the start of the trip, it might make the rest of the trip even better,' he told the Irish Independent. 'So we went out for dinner and that was that. It was a nice trip, a nice way to end the year.'

The pair exchanged wedding vows in April 2017, during a ceremony held at Ashford Castle in Ireland. Outside of their public appearances and social media presence as a couple, McIlory said Stoll has always desired to stay out of the spotlight.

'Erica has been around me quite a lot at tournaments, but we have really just tried to keep it low-key. She is a very low key person, not the kind to broadcast stuff,' he said.

The couple kept their pregnancy under wraps for months, well into Stoll's third trimester. When Stoll gave birth to their daughter, Poppy Kennedy, in August 2020, it was McIlroy who confirmed the news on Instagram. 'She is the absolute love of our lives. Mother and baby are doing great,' he wrote in his post.

Poppy stood by her mum as they watched Rory in competitions. In April 2023, Stoll and Poppy even caddied for McIlroy at the Masters Par 3 in Augusta.