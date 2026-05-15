Longtime Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr had injected parts of lyrics of a Taylor Swift's song for a whole season.

Kerr spent an entire NBA season conducting a covert lyrical experiment. The veteran coach systematically inserted lyrics of Swift's song 'All Too Well' into his various press conferences.

The revelation came to light in a new profile by ESPN's Wright Thompson. The piece explores the inner workings of the four-time NBA championship-winning coach.

The 'Swiftie' stunt took place three seasons ago. Thompson reported that the 60-year-old coach embarked on the challenge purely 'to entertain himself.'

Nobody Noticed What Coach Kerr Was Doing

Kerr reportedly wove phrases from the hit Swift song into his post-game analysis. He executed the task with such precision that the gathered media remained completely unaware of what he was doing.

As it turns out, not a single reporter questioned the unusual phrasing during the season-long run.

'For instance, to get the first line of the song, he took the podium after beating the Rockets in March of 2023 and said, "I walked through the door of the locker room at halftime." Over a long season, he got most of the lyrics done, crossing them off as he went. His son Matthew later edited them into a video for their family group chat, so that Kerr appeared to have recited the whole song,' wrote Thompson.

Taylor Learned About It

Coach Kerr's secret eventually moved from the podium to the his family archives. His son, Matthew, discovered the hidden gems in his father's interviews.

Matthew edited the clips together for the family's private group chat. The clever edit made it appear as if the coach had recited the entire song. The video became a hit within the Kerr inner circle.

Moreover, the video eventually reached the highest level of pop royalty. According to Kerr, Swift herself became aware of the footage.

The award-winning singer and songwriter was reportedly so impressed she asked for permission to post it on social media. However, Kerr opted for privacy over viral fame. He asked Swift's representatives to keep the video out of the public eye.

It is yet to be known whether or not the said video would eventually be uploaded. At least, for now.

The ESPN profile arrives at a pivotal moment for the legendary Warriors coach. There has been persistent talk regarding Kerr's future with the storied NBA franchise. The profile notes he had seriously considered retiring and weighed up a move into the media industry as a broadcaster.

For now, Kerr remains at the helm of the Warriors. He had just signed a new two-year contract extension and is expected to lead the franchise through the final years of the Stephen Curry era.

'I'm grateful for the opportunity to continue coaching this team,' said Kerr. 'This organization has meant so much to me for the last 12 years – from ownership to our players, our staff and our fans – and it's an incredible privilege to be a part of something so special. I'm excited to keep competing with this group.'

Kerr has been one of the most successful figures in NBA history. He has secured four NBA titles as the Warriors head coach and five as a player during his respective stints with the Chicago Bulls and the San Antonio Spurs.