Donald Trump's 18-year-old granddaughter Kai Trump has revealed that she believes half the world dislikes her purely because of her surname, and has described a stranger approaching her in public to tell her that her grandfather 'sucks.'

The comments, made during her appearance on Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast in January 2026, resurfaced on 30 April 2026 after a clip was shared widely on X, reigniting debate about the burden of political celebrity on the next generation of the Trump family.

Speaking candidly to Paul on Episode 488 of the programme, Kai described both the online hostility she encounters and a face-to-face confrontation with a member of the public, while maintaining that none of it rattles her.

'50% of the World': Kai Trump's Assessment of Her Own Reputation

During the Impaulsive episode, Logan Paul asked Kai directly whether people give her grief over her family name. Her answer was unequivocal. 'I mean, some people don't like me. I mean, 50% of the world doesn't like me because of my last name,' she said. 'But like, they don't actually know me. So, like, I'm hoping if people actually give me a shot and not look at the last name, then I won't have any ops. But we'll see.'

Someone should tell Kai that her whole family sucks, not just her grandpa. pic.twitter.com/m4X8w3Tu6p — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) April 30, 2026

The figure of 50% is Kai's own estimation, not a polling figure, and she offered no data to support it. What it reflects, though, is a reality that the eldest grandchild of a sitting US president navigates daily. Since her grandfather's second inauguration in January 2025, her social media following has grown rapidly, and so has the volume of criticism directed at her online.

Kai also appeared on My View with Lara Trump, where she addressed critics who have labelled her social media posts 'tone-deaf.' Her position there was consistent with her Impaulsive interview: 'It doesn't really affect me because, I don't know, I know who I am. It doesn't really matter, to be honest.'

The Stranger Who Said Her Grandpa Sucks and How Kai Handled It

When Paul pressed further, asking whether people 'scream things' at her in person, Kai shared a specific incident. 'I've had one time I was out in public, and someone literally walked up to me, and she's telling me that my grandpa sucks,' she recalled. 'I'm like, 'Well, thank you so much for taking the time outta your day to say that. Like, great, what do you want me to say to that?''

Paul offered a suggestion of his own: 'Do you know what a good response is whenever you're approached with just spewing hatred? 'God bless you.'' Kai agreed, and then added a strategy of her own. 'By the way, if you're calmer, it pisses them off more,' she said. 'It's actually kind of funny.'

Kai Trump says “50% of the world” doesn’t like her because of her last name.



“One time I was out in public and someone literally walked up to me to tell me that my grandpa sucks. And I said: thank you so much for taking the time to say that.”



Yeah, nobody should harass you… pic.twitter.com/Oa7OrWx2Mh — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) April 30, 2026

The exchange resonated differently across political lines when the clip began recirculating on 30 April 2026. On X, the account @RpsAgainstTrump shared the video with the caption: 'Yeah, nobody should harass you because of your last name. And it's not your fault your grandfather is the worst president in American history.' That post drew thousands of responses, with opinion split sharply between those who felt Kai deserved sympathy and those who argued she actively benefits from the very name she claims burdens her.

Critics on social media noted that Kai received a sponsor's exemption to compete at the LPGA's Annika tournament in November 2025, despite being ranked 461st in the world at the time. The exemption, reported by the Palm Beach Post, drew accusations that she had used her last name as a door-opener in professional sport, even as she described that same name as a source of unwanted scrutiny in public.

'Politics Is a Dangerous Thing': Kai's Deliberate Distance from the Family Business

Throughout the Impaulsive episode, Kai was careful to position herself as politically neutral. She told Paul she has no interest in entering politics and finds the partisan extremes on both sides exhausting. 'I'd never run. I don't want anything to do with politics because I feel like politics is such a dangerous thing,' she said. 'There's a radical left, radical right, there's a lot of people who get too extreme.'

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Asked about her grandfather directly, her answer was affectionate rather than political. 'To me, he's just a normal grandpa,' she said on the podcast. 'He's not coming this weekend. He's running the world right now, so a little busy.' She described growing up with a name that draws constant association with divisive politics as something her entire family has had to internalise. 'It's just like ingrained into us,' she said of the family's collective composure.

Kai has built a public identity largely separate from the political arena. Her YouTube channel, which she said she hopes to grow to 10 million subscribers, features make-up tutorials, daily vlogs, and golf content.

She is set to join the University of Miami as a collegiate golfer and has said her long-term ambition is to turn professional and reach the top of the world rankings. 'I want to become a pro golfer, win a few tournaments and hopefully be number one in the world eventually,' she said in a separate post that circulated online in April 2026.