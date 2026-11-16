A Mississippi mother was arrested on 13 November on a capital murder charge after her newborn son died from blunt force trauma following his birth at home in Polkville on 18 October, the Smith County Sheriff's Office stated.

Jantelle Sharon Jordan, 25, had given birth on 18 October, about an hour before deputies and paramedics arrived following a call about the delivery. The emergency response brought them to a home in the small community, about 35 miles (56 kilometres) east of Jackson.

Autopsy Findings Behind Mississippi Mother's Charge

The newborn was rushed to hospital, where he began 'experiencing medical complications that initially had an unknown cause,' the sheriff's office stated in a press release. Medical personnel later determined that he had sustained injuries after birth.

He later died despite medical treatment. An autopsy established blunt force trauma as the cause of death, and the manner of death was classified as homicide, the office stated. Those findings followed the initial uncertainty over the cause of the complications that developed in hospital.

Jordan faces a capital murder charge in connection with her son's death. The sheriff's office has not explained how the injuries were allegedly inflicted, identified a possible motive or disclosed the evidence supporting the charge.

Authorities said the injuries occurred after birth but did not establish publicly exactly when they were sustained. Investigators placed the injuries after his birth, while the baby died following his transfer to hospital. Further details of the alleged assault were not disclosed.

Family Remembers Baby in Mississippi Mother Case

An online obituary identified the baby as Jaiden Shane Jordan-Burkes and recorded his birthplace as Smith County, Mississippi. The family tribute described the effect of his brief life on those close to him.

It stated that 'although his time here was short, he made a lasting impact on the family that loved him so dearly'. The obituary also referred to his father and grandfather and the interests its authors imagined he would have shared with them.

'He would have loved racing and riding four wheelers with his father and grandfather.'

Sheriff Joel Houston addressed the death in a statement that focused on the difficulty of the investigation for those involved in examining the circumstances of the baby's death.

'This is a horrific case for everyone involved in working on this investigation. These are the types of cases that are difficult for anyone to comprehend, especially when they involve the loss of an innocent child,' Houston stated.

Mississippi Mother Interviewed Before Arrest

Detectives questioned Jordan on 13 November and arrested her after that interview. Authorities did not release details of her statement or describe what information they obtained during the questioning.

Jordan was taken to the Smith County Jail, where Law&Crime reported she remained. The report did not include a response from her or a representative addressing the allegations. It also did not state whether she had entered a plea or provide details of a court appearance.

The sheriff's office described the investigation as ongoing. Detectives will forward their findings to the District Attorney's Office for prosecution, the office stated.