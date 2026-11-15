Russell Brand has reportedly been transferred to HMP Littlehey in Cambridgeshire, four days after receiving a sentence of 10 years and six months for rape and sexual assault.

Laura Gallacher read Brand's message during an episode of the couple's Sunday Service programme released on 15 November. Brand said he was being held at HMP Littlehey and maintained that he was not guilty of the offences for which he had been jailed. Epstein survivor Juliette Rose Bryant highlighted a blue butterfly in the recording in a post on X that day.

Brand Reportedly Transferred to HMP Littlehey

Brand, 51, was reportedly moved from HMP Wandsworth in south-west London to HMP Littlehey, near Huntingdon, on Friday, 13 November, according to The Sun on Sunday. The move came four days after he was sentenced at Southwark Crown Court. The Ministry of Justice has not publicly confirmed the transfer.

Reports cited concerns about Brand's safety at Wandsworth and an assessment that he posed a low escape risk as possible reasons for the move. The Ministry of Justice has not publicly confirmed the transfer or its reported rationale.

HMP Littlehey is a Category C training prison, principally housing adult men convicted of sexual offences. Category C facilities hold prisoners who cannot be trusted in open conditions but pose a lower escape risk. The prison offers education and vocational courses, alongside facilities including a gymnasium, an all-weather sports pitch and an adult learning centre.

Brand was reportedly placed in a single cell on arrival, although that detail has not been independently confirmed.

Epstein Survivor Flags Butterfly in Brand Recording

Bryant drew attention to the butterfly in a post on X on 15 November, after Gallacher shared the programme recording. She has previously discussed the symbol in connection with her own experiences and those of other women who have spoken about Epstein.

Bryant has said she met Epstein in South Africa in 2002. She has also discussed a blue butterfly she drew in a diary earlier that year, before their meeting. Bryant has cited other examples of butterfly imagery associated with women who have spoken about Epstein, including Virginia Giuffre and Sarah Ransome.

However, the significance Bryant attaches to the symbol is her own interpretation. There is no verified evidence that Brand intended the butterfly in his recording as a reference to Epstein or any of the women who have spoken about him.

Brand Sentenced to 10 Years and Six Months

Brand was sentenced on 9 November by Mr Justice Joel Bennathan at Southwark Crown Court after being convicted of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault involving four women. The offences took place between 2004 and 2009. He pleaded not guilty. The jury acquitted him of two further rape counts and one count of attempted indecent assault.

The judge imposed a sentence of nine years for rape, alongside sentences of 18 months, nine months and eight months for the three sexual assaults. Those three terms run concurrently with one another but consecutively to the rape sentence, producing a total of 10 years and six months. Brand must serve two-thirds of the term before release on licence and is subject to indefinite notification requirements under the Sexual Offences Act 2003.