More than three decades after one of the most widely publicised criminal cases in the United States, Susan Smith is due to appear before a parole board once again. The South Carolina mother, convicted of killing her two young sons in 1994, is seeking release for a second time.

Her ex-husband, David Smith, says the thought of crossing paths with her still haunts him. The second parole hearing is set for Thursday, 19 November 2026, in Columbia. David has vowed to ask board members to keep her in prison.

Still Haunted by the 1994 Case

David told CNN that the idea of bumping into his former wife leaves him unsettled after more than three decades. He has not spoken to her since her conviction, and they are not expected to meet in person at the hearing.

He says she has never apologised to him, and he wants her to stay in prison for the rest of her life. 'For me it's still like yesterday,' he said. Susan has spent three decades in prison, but her ex-husband believes that is still too short a sentence for the killings.

The case drew national attention in the 1990s, after a nationwide search for two missing boys ended when Susan admitted responsibility for their deaths.

David Smith just arrived to Susan Smith’s parole hearing. He is her ex husband and the father of the boys she murdered. He wanted the death penalty and now 30 years later has to see her again as she asks the South Carolina parole board to free her. https://t.co/2WdqXjwQxM — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) November 20, 2024

What Happened to Michael and Alex Smith

Susan was convicted of killing three-year-old Michael and 14-month-old Alexander by letting her car roll into John D. Long Lake in Union County. She initially told police that a carjacker had taken the boys, but she later confessed.

A jury spared her the death penalty and handed a life sentence with the possibility of parole after 30 years. She is currently held at Leath Correctional Institution near Greenwood.

Why Her First Parole Request Was Rejected

The South Carolina Board of Paroles and Pardons unanimously rejected her request in 2024, after she had served 30 years. Reports said the board considered the seriousness of the crime and her record of prison offences.

She appeared by video link, became emotional and said she would give anything to undo what she did. David attended that hearing and promised to return. 'I will be here every two years going forward,' he told the board.

She cried and begged to be set free. 30 years ago, she drowned her two little boys.Susan Smith: What she said to the parole board still makes people angry:"I know what I did was horrible," she said through tears. She said she would "give anything" to go back and change it.But this was not the first time America saw her cry.October 1994. South Carolina.Susan goes on live TV, crying. She says a Black man jumped into her car and drove away with her sons inside. Michael, 3. Alex, 14 months.For 9 days, the whole country searches. For the boys. And for a man who never existed.Her husband David stands next to her, begging for his sons to come home.But her story doesn't add up. The friend she says she visited that night wasn't even home.On a lie detector, she can't answer one question: "Do you know where your boys are?"November 3, 1994. She confesses.She strapped her sons into their car seats. Then she let the car roll into the lake.Why? The man she loved didn't want a woman with kids.She got life in prison.In 2024, after 30 years, she asked to go free.David was there. He said she never once showed him remorse. "She changed my life for the rest of my life that night."Parole denied.How do you cry for your children on TV, knowing exactly where they are? — Cold Case Vault (@ColdCaseVaultX) November 13, 2026

Officials and Prosecutors Prepare To Oppose Release

Union County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Scott Coffer also plans to attend and oppose parole. He warned that a denial at one hearing does not guarantee the same result next time. Tommy Pope, the prosecutor from her original trial, also urged the board to deny parole during the 2024 proceedings.

Under South Carolina's parole system, Susan Smith becomes eligible for parole every two years until she is released or dies in custody. Her first request drew hundreds of public messages, with only a small number supporting the release.

Parole Board Decision Looms Again

The board is expected to consider the nature of the crimes, Susan's conduct behind bars and statements from the victims' family before deciding. In 2024, the ruling was issued on the day of the hearing.

For many Americans, the case remains one of the most notorious true crime stories of the 1990s. Whatever the outcome, David says his fight to keep her in prison will not stop.

For him, every hearing reopens a wound that three decades have not healed, and the result will be watched closely across the country.