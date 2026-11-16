Susan Smith's Parole Bid: Ex-Husband David Smith Fears Running Into Woman Who Drowned Their Two Sons
David Smith plans to oppose her release at Thursday's hearing in South Carolina, more than 30 years after she was convicted of killing their two sons
More than three decades after one of the most widely publicised criminal cases in the United States, Susan Smith is due to appear before a parole board once again. The South Carolina mother, convicted of killing her two young sons in 1994, is seeking release for a second time.
Her ex-husband, David Smith, says the thought of crossing paths with her still haunts him. The second parole hearing is set for Thursday, 19 November 2026, in Columbia. David has vowed to ask board members to keep her in prison.
Still Haunted by the 1994 Case
David told CNN that the idea of bumping into his former wife leaves him unsettled after more than three decades. He has not spoken to her since her conviction, and they are not expected to meet in person at the hearing.
He says she has never apologised to him, and he wants her to stay in prison for the rest of her life. 'For me it's still like yesterday,' he said. Susan has spent three decades in prison, but her ex-husband believes that is still too short a sentence for the killings.
The case drew national attention in the 1990s, after a nationwide search for two missing boys ended when Susan admitted responsibility for their deaths.
What Happened to Michael and Alex Smith
Susan was convicted of killing three-year-old Michael and 14-month-old Alexander by letting her car roll into John D. Long Lake in Union County. She initially told police that a carjacker had taken the boys, but she later confessed.
A jury spared her the death penalty and handed a life sentence with the possibility of parole after 30 years. She is currently held at Leath Correctional Institution near Greenwood.
Why Her First Parole Request Was Rejected
The South Carolina Board of Paroles and Pardons unanimously rejected her request in 2024, after she had served 30 years. Reports said the board considered the seriousness of the crime and her record of prison offences.
She appeared by video link, became emotional and said she would give anything to undo what she did. David attended that hearing and promised to return. 'I will be here every two years going forward,' he told the board.
Officials and Prosecutors Prepare To Oppose Release
Union County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Scott Coffer also plans to attend and oppose parole. He warned that a denial at one hearing does not guarantee the same result next time. Tommy Pope, the prosecutor from her original trial, also urged the board to deny parole during the 2024 proceedings.
Under South Carolina's parole system, Susan Smith becomes eligible for parole every two years until she is released or dies in custody. Her first request drew hundreds of public messages, with only a small number supporting the release.
Parole Board Decision Looms Again
The board is expected to consider the nature of the crimes, Susan's conduct behind bars and statements from the victims' family before deciding. In 2024, the ruling was issued on the day of the hearing.
For many Americans, the case remains one of the most notorious true crime stories of the 1990s. Whatever the outcome, David says his fight to keep her in prison will not stop.
For him, every hearing reopens a wound that three decades have not healed, and the result will be watched closely across the country.
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