Courtney Clenney's move to a Florida prison with a minimum-custody classification has brought her projected release date into focus, with records listing 20 July 2028 as the date she is expected to leave custody. The former OnlyFans model, who pleaded guilty to manslaughter over her boyfriend Christian Obumseli's death, is now held at Gadsden Correctional Facility in Quincy.

The transfer marks a change in Clenney's prison placement in the state after she received a six-year sentence in August 2026. Records do not state when she was moved or explain the reason for her classification.

Prison Transfer and Minimum-Custody Status

Florida Department of Corrections records list Clenney, 30, at Gadsden Correctional Facility. She had previously been held at the Florida Women's Reception Center.

Her new classification is minimum custody. The available information does not establish whether the transfer was linked to her sentence, behaviour, prison programmes or another factor.

Clenney's projected release date is 20 July 2028. She is also due to serve five years of probation after leaving prison, meaning the date does not mark the end of all court-ordered supervision.

Six-Year Sentence for Manslaughter

Clenney pleaded guilty in August 2026 to first-degree manslaughter with a deadly weapon as part of a plea agreement. She received a six-year prison sentence over the April 2022 death of Obumseli, who was 27.

She initially faced a second-degree murder charge after Obumseli was fatally stabbed. The guilty plea was to manslaughter, not murder.

The sentence took account of nearly four years Clenney had already spent behind bars while the case moved through court. That credit helps explain why her projected release date is less than two years after sentencing.

After release, Clenney must undergo mental health and substance abuse evaluations and treatment, in addition to completing probation.

Plea Deal Restricts Financial Gain

The plea agreement includes a provision barring Clenney from financially profiting from Obumseli's death, prosecutors said. They indicated they would support action by the Florida Attorney General's Office if it sought to enforce the restriction.

Assistant State Attorney Shawn Abuhoff said at sentencing: 'We do believe that nobody should benefit financially from murdering somebody'.

He added that prosecutors would provide evidence requested by the attorney general's office and work with it if it pursued a lien or another financial proceeding against Clenney. The comments described possible enforcement action; they did not establish that a proceeding had been filed.

Families Dispute Accounts of Relationship

The case has involved conflicting accounts of the couple's relationship. Clenney's attorneys have argued that Obumseli was abusive and that she was a battered partner.

Obumseli's family has denied those allegations and said he was the victim of domestic violence. His mother said at Clenney's sentencing that no sentence or plea could bring her son back.

A family representative also described the lasting impact of his death, saying it had left a void that could never be filled.

The prison records provide an updated picture of Clenney's placement and projected release date, but do not explain her transfer. Her 2028 release remains a projection, and the five-year probation term and required treatment would continue after she leaves prison.