A 23-year-old French babysitter has been jailed after police discovered 15 videos showing her repeatedly abusing an eight-month-old boy in her care. The woman admitted she had taken a dislike to the infant but offered no clear explanation for the violence.

The Angoulême Correctional Court sentenced her on 5 November 2026 to four years in prison, including one year suspended. The assaults occurred between 31 July and 28 August at the child's family home in Cognac, southwestern France.

According to French newspaper Charente Libre, the abuse was uncovered after the baby's family noticed injuries to his face. The babysitter initially claimed he had fallen, but medical examinations raised concerns about her explanation.

Police Find 15 Videos Showing Weeks of Abuse

Investigators examining the woman's mobile phone discovered 15 recordings documenting assaults against the infant. The footage showed her striking him with her phone, hitting his face with a comfort toy and repeatedly pinching him.

Other videos reportedly captured her squeezing his jaw, obstructing his breathing with a cloth and removing his bottle. She was also heard insulting the child, who was too young to explain what had happened.

According to Le Parisien, some assaults occurred when the baby was not crying or showing signs of distress. During the hearing, the presiding judge reportedly questioned why the defendant had attacked him even when he appeared happy.

The woman struggled to explain her behaviour but acknowledged that she disliked the infant. French reports also described footage in which she asked the baby whether he was racist, although no racial motive was established during the proceedings.

How Was the Babysitter's Abuse Discovered?

The investigation began on 28 August after the baby's mother and grandmother noticed bruising and other marks on his face. Medical staff examined the infant and raised concerns that his injuries were inconsistent with the babysitter's account of an accidental fall.

Reports described bruising, swelling and facial injuries, with doctors reportedly assessing five days of temporary incapacity. This is a classification used in French criminal proceedings to evaluate injuries, rather than a statement that the child required five days in hospital.

The babysitter initially appeared before the Angoulême court on 3 September, but the hearing was postponed for a psychiatric assessment. She remained in pre-trial detention while the examination was completed.

According to French reporting, the assessment did not identify psychological trauma that could explain her actions. The court was also told that she had no previous criminal convictions.

Court Sentences Babysitter to Three Years in Custody

Prosecutors requested a five-year prison sentence, citing the seriousness of the repeated assaults against a defenceless infant. The court imposed four years, with one year suspended under probationary conditions, leaving three years to be served in custody.

The woman was also ordered to undergo treatment, prohibited from contacting the victims and permanently barred from working with children. She returned to custody following the judgment. Her lawyer was reportedly considering an appeal, although it has not been confirmed whether one was subsequently filed.