Georgina Rodríguez turned a Madeira beach into her personal runway, showcasing her figure in a striking red bikini as she relaxed following wedding planning sessions for her upcoming marriage to football icon Cristiano Ronaldo.

The model and reality star, 30, shared images from her sun-soaked getaway on Instagram, where her 71.7 million followers flooded the post with millions of likes.

The beach appearance comes as details emerge about the couple's 2026 wedding, scheduled to take place at Funchal Cathedral on Ronaldo's home island of Madeira.

From Gucci Sales Floor to Global Fame

Rodríguez first met Ronaldo in 2016 while working as a sales assistant at Gucci in Madrid. Their relationship, now spanning nine years, has transformed her into one of the world's most recognisable figures, with her life documented in the Netflix series I Am Georgina.

The couple confirmed their official engagement in August 2025, with Ronaldo reportedly presenting a ring valued at upwards of £5 million. They are raising five children together: Cristiano Jr., twins Eva and Mateo, and their biological daughters Alana Martina and Bella Esmeralda.

The Madeira holiday offered Rodríguez a moment of relaxation before the intensity of planning what promises to be one of the most covered celebrity weddings of the decade.

Red Bikini Captures Global Attention

Rodríguez's choice of a fiery red two-piece demonstrated her signature high-impact style. The simple triangle-cut bikini, paired with a white baseball cap, proved that confidence requires no embellishment.

The vibrant red contrasted sharply against golden sand and blue sea, transforming a casual beach moment into a meticulously composed photograph. The colour choice aligned perfectly with Rodríguez's reputation for bold, statement-making fashion, a hallmark of her public image cultivated through years of red-carpet appearances and social media presence.

Her status as one of the most influential WAGs globally remains undisputed. Whether attending fashion weeks, supporting Ronaldo at matches, or sharing glimpses of family life, Rodríguez commands attention across platforms.

Madeira Wedding Carries Deep Significance

Selecting Madeira for the ceremony adds emotional weight to the celebration. Ronaldo was born on the island, and his connection to his roots remains evident: the local international airport bears his name, and his personal museum stands as a permanent fixture in Funchal.

Funchal Cathedral, classified as a National Monument since 1910, will host the ceremony. By choosing this historic venue, the couple are weaving Ronaldo's humble origins into their personal milestone rather than opting for the glitz associated with their current base in Saudi Arabia, where he plays for Al-Nassr.

Reports from Portugal indicate the wedding is scheduled for summer 2026, with a lavish reception expected at a luxury five-star hotel on the island.

A Nine-Year Partnership Made Official

For Rodríguez, who has fully embraced her role as mother to their blended family, the Madeira ceremony represents a sentimental confirmation of nearly a decade together. The intimate setting contrasts with the couple's high-profile lifestyle, suggesting they prioritise personal meaning over spectacle.

The wedding will unite two figures who have navigated global fame while building a family across multiple countries and continents. For their millions of followers, the summer 2026 celebration is already one of the most anticipated events on the celebrity calendar.