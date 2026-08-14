For a brief period on August 12, 2026, Google Search incorrectly displayed OpenAI CEO Sam Altman as deceased in his Knowledge Panel. Screenshots of the glitch spread across X and Reddit, with one user posting: 'WTF....google says sam is dead?'

Google later removed the false information, saying it 'was not a manual change by Google' and that vandalised public information sources can affect what appears in Search.

Multiple Vandalism Edits Hit Sam Altman's Wikipedia Page

Altman's Wikipedia page recorded 22 edits on August 12, compared with five earlier edits that month. At 9:47 a.m. UTC, an editor falsely claimed Altman had been assassinated and died that day. The page was corrected at 10:29 a.m.

The vandalism continued, including another false death claim, a 'dropout' description, and a surname change from 'Altman' to 'Gayman'. All of the edits were later reverted. The Wikimedia Foundation said that the edits were 'swiftly reverted in anywhere from 1 to 43 minutes.'

'Volunteers have reverted the edits, issued vandalism warnings, and placed the page under semi-protection, meaning that only users with accounts at least 4 days old and with at least 10 edits made can edit the page,' a foundation spokesperson said. The spokesperson also added that the swift reversals demonstrated 'how the volunteer Wikimedia model works in real time.'

Google Search Displayed the False Information

Screenshots later circulated on X showing Google's Knowledge Panel listing Altman as having died on August 12. The panel reportedly included a 'Died' field while identifying Altman as OpenAI's CEO.

The screenshots also show the result in Google's regular Search results under the 'All' tab, rather than in an AI Overview or AI Mode response. The available timestamps do not establish exactly when the false information first appeared in Google Search or how long it remained in the Knowledge Panel.

Google Says It Wasn't a Manual Change

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In a response on X, Google said the false information was not added through a manual change by the company. 'Thanks for flagging—this is no longer appearing and was not a manual change by Google,' the company said. 'When people vandalise public info sources, this can affect the information that appears in Search.'

Knowledge Panels draw on information from various sources across the web, including Wikipedia and data from partners. Users can also report inaccurate information in Search, and Google says it may manually remove policy-violating information when it comes to the company's attention.

Recent Incidents Involving Sam Altman

The false death listing came as the OpenAI CEO had faced several separate legal and security-related events in recent months. Altman's San Francisco home was targeted twice in April. On 10 April, a 20-year-old man was arrested after allegedly throwing a Molotov cocktail at the property, setting an exterior gate on fire. No one was injured. The suspect faces state charges, including attempted murder and attempted arson, as well as federal charges involving an explosive device and an unregistered firearm.

On 12 April, police arrested two people after shots were allegedly fired from a vehicle outside the home. Police said three firearms were seized during a related search. Altman is also the defendant in an amended civil lawsuit filed by his sister, Annie Altman, who alleges that he sexually abused her during their childhood. Altman denies the allegations and has countersued her for defamation.