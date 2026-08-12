Sony's next-generation PlayStation 6 could deliver more than double the performance of the standard PlayStation 5, according to alleged internal AMD documents discussed by a well-known hardware leaker.

The claims, which centre on a rumoured RDNA 5 graphics architecture and a projected 2027–2028 launch window, suggest Sony is preparing a substantial power jump for its flagship console. Sony has not yet announced the PlayStation 6, let alone confirmed its technical specifications.

The fresh claims come from YouTuber and hardware commentator Moore's Law Is Dead (MLID), speaking to Xbox insider Jez Corden on the Broken Silicon podcast, where he described what he says is an internal AMD performance simulation for different PS6 configurations. Nothing in the new report has been verified by Sony or AMD.

PlayStation 6 Power Claims Rooted in Alleged AMD RDNA 5 Data

According to MLID, the AMD document models how the PlayStation 6 might perform using various combinations of bandwidth and Compute Units, the building blocks of AMD's GPU hardware. In one of those simulated setups, he says the PS6 design was given only 25% more memory bandwidth and 33% more Compute Units than the PS5, yet still managed to show 'over 2x' the performance of Sony's current console.

Those figures, if even roughly accurate, would be a sizeable generational leap. The PlayStation 5 today offers 36 RDNA 2 Compute Units, eight Zen 2 CPU cores and 448 GB/s of memory bandwidth.

The upgraded PS5 Pro, which increases the GPU power but keeps the same CPU core count, raises the CU total to 60 and boosts bandwidth to 576 GB/s, leaning heavily on smarter upscaling and ray-tracing tweaks rather than raw brute force alone.

MLID stresses that the AMD paper he is referencing is already two years old and is based entirely on internal simulations, not finished silicon. That leaves ample room for change. Manufacturing constraints, power budgets, cooling, cost targets and Sony's own design priorities could all pull those notional figures up or down before a final PlayStation 6 configuration is locked in.

Even so, the broad direction chimes with what MLID has previously claimed. In a September 2025 leak, he outlined an expected PS6 specification in more concrete terms: between 52 and 55 RDNA 5 Compute Units, a CPU with up to 10 Zen 6 cores, and 640 GB/s of memory bandwidth. On paper, that is a more conservative uplift in raw numbers than the PS5 to PS5 Pro jump in CUs, yet AMD's next-generation RDNA 5 architecture is where the real gains are supposedly hiding.

In that earlier leak, MLID suggested such a PlayStation 6 configuration could deliver 2.5 to 3 times the rasterisation performance of the PS5, and somewhere between 6 and 12 times the ray-tracing performance. Those ray-tracing numbers in particular would mark a major shift from the current generation, where many console games still treat advanced lighting and reflections as a trade-off rather than a default.

None of these targets have been corroborated by official documentation, and no third-party source has produced matching AMD material. Without that, the claims remain unverified, however confident the tone of the leaks might be.

What a '2X PS5' Playstation 6 Would Mean for Players

If the performance uplift hinted at for the PlayStation 6 materialises in anything like the ranges quoted, it would give developers more headroom for higher resolutions, more stable frame rates and more ambitious physics and AI. The real test, as ever, will be how that power is used in actual games rather than in synthetic benchmarks and internal charts.

MLID's remarks also brush against the uncomfortable question of price. A console offering two to three times the PS5's performance, powered by cutting-edge RDNA 5 graphics and Zen 6 CPUs, is not going to be cheap to manufacture in the late 2020s.

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In his discussion, he floated the hope that Sony might soften the blow either by keeping the headline retail price in check or by leaning harder into subscription-style hardware plans, where players effectively 'rent' a console through monthly payments.

That kind of model is not confirmed and would be a notable shift in how Sony has traditionally sold its hardware. It would, however, sit alongside growing subscription strategies in the wider industry, from PlayStation Plus tiers to Microsoft's own financing bundles.

Another unresolved question is how the PlayStation 6 will treat older games. MLID hints at a wish-list that includes robust backward compatibility, drawing a line to Microsoft's work under its Xbox Project Helix initiative to unify console and PC libraries. Sony has made progress with PS4 and PS5 support, but its approach to deeper catalogue access has been patchy and, at times, opaque.

The picture of the PlayStation 6 is being sketched almost entirely by unofficial voices. MLID has a track record of accurate AMD-adjacent leaks, but he also emphasises that these PS6 figures are projections from a specific moment in time. Until Sony lifts the lid on its own plans, every headline figure deserves to be treated with a grain of salt.