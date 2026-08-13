Sam Altman's legal dispute with his sister has returned to the spotlight after new court filings claimed she suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) 'as a direct and proximate result' of alleged childhood sexual abuse, allegations the OpenAI chief executive has consistently denied.

The filing attracted widespread attention after former Trump administration official Katie Miller highlighted the court documents on X. Tesla and xAI chief Elon Musk then responded with a brief but widely shared post reading simply: 'Wow.'

The latest development comes amid an ongoing civil lawsuit between Sam Altman and his sister, Annie Altman, whose allegations and his subsequent defamation counterclaim remain before the court.

Annie Altman Says PTSD Stems From Alleged Abuse

According to court documents first reported by TMZ, Annie Altman has asked a judge to dismiss Sam Altman's counterclaims against her.

In the filing, she disputes Sam Altman's description of her as 'mentally ill', arguing that the characterisation was defamatory and intended to discredit her allegations. She also states that she was diagnosed with PTSD 'as a direct and proximate result' of the alleged abuse.

Annie Altman further denies receiving ongoing financial support from her brother. While acknowledging he previously helped pay bills and other expenses, she says that assistance ended years ago. She also says she declined an offer for him to buy her a home because of the conditions attached to the proposed gift.

Katie Miller shared excerpts from the court filing on X, drawing renewed attention to the case and prompting thousands of reactions online.

🚨 In a new court filing, Sam Altman’s sister admits she suffers from PTSD “as a direct and proximate result of Sam Altman sexually abusing her as a child.”



This is the same guy asking you to trust him with super intelligence. pic.twitter.com/aJkbwcdYFD — Katie Miller (@KatieMiller) August 12, 2026

Sam Altman Continues to Deny the Allegations

The latest filing follows a lawsuit in which Annie Altman alleges she was sexually abused during childhood by her older brother Sam. TMZ previously reported that she alleges the abuse took place between 1997 and 2006, beginning when she was three years old and Sam Altman was 12.

Sam Altman has repeatedly denied the allegations. After the lawsuit was filed, he shared a statement from himself, his mother, and his brothers describing the claims as 'utterly untrue'. He later filed a defamation counterclaim seeking nominal damages of $1, saying his objective was to establish that the allegations were false rather than obtain financial compensation.

After the lawsuit became public in January 2025, Sam Altman posted a joint family statement denying the allegations.

My sister has filed a lawsuit against me. Here is a statement from my mom, brothers, and me: pic.twitter.com/Nve0yokTSX — Sam Altman (@sama) January 7, 2025

Elon Musk's One-Word Response Fuels Online Discussion

The court filing gained even wider attention after Musk replied 'Wow' to Katie Miller's post. Although only a single word, the response quickly circulated across X because of Musk's long-running public feud with Sam Altman over OpenAI's direction and artificial intelligence.

The pair have repeatedly clashed in recent years over OpenAI's transition from a non-profit research organisation into a commercial AI company, with Musk also pursuing separate legal action involving the company.

Musk's brief response rapidly gained traction on X, adding another chapter to his long-running public rivalry with the OpenAI chief executive.

Wow — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 12, 2026

Why the Filing Matters

The latest court filing does not determine whether Annie Altman's allegations are true. Instead, it represents the latest stage in an ongoing civil dispute in which both siblings continue to contest each other's claims.

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However, because the case involves one of the world's most influential AI executives, developments have attracted significant public attention, particularly when amplified by high-profile figures such as Musk. The litigation remains ongoing, and no court has ruled on the underlying allegations.