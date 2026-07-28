A fake D4vd track titled I DID IT... briefly appeared on the singer's official Apple Music page, creating a frenzy across social media as his high-profile court proceedings over the death of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez continued during the hearing.

The unauthorised upload left fans confused, with some initially believing it was a confession before reports could indicate the song was not a genuine release from the artist.

The bizarre incident took place during a tense period for D4vd, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, as prosecutors presented evidence during a preliminary hearing connected to allegations that he murdered and dismembered Celeste. D4vd has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Read more Celeste Rivas' Parents Leave Court as Photos of Teen Engaged in Sexual Acts with D4vd Are Shown in Court Celeste Rivas' Parents Leave Court as Photos of Teen Engaged in Sexual Acts with D4vd Are Shown in Court

The Fake Track Triggers Chaos

The song appeared on D4vd's verified Apple Music profile over the weekend, complete with artwork that appeared designed to reference the investigation. The track's image showed the Tesla registered to D4vd where Celeste's remains were discovered in the Hollywood tow yard.

Within hours, screenshots of the track spread online. The combination of the shocking title, the timing of the upload and the ongoing proceedings led many social media users to question whether the song had been released by the artist himself. As quickly as the fake track spread, however, reports later suggested the track was placed on the account without authorisation from D4vd, who remains incarcerated as proceedings continue and has no access to his Apple Music account.

The incident has demonstrated how quickly misinformation can spread when a celebrity is involved in a major criminal case. But it has also highlighted a growing problem facing the music industry, and that is the ability to create convincing fake songs and digital impersonations that can appear authentic before the truth is eventually confirmed.

The New Threat of AI-Generated Music

The D4vd incident has deepened concerns about how easily artificial intelligence (AI) can be used to imitate artists' voices, styles, and even identities. While the fake track's exact creation method has not been publicly confirmed, experts have warned that advances in AI-generated audio have made it increasingly difficult for listeners to distinguish between real recordings and computer-generated material.

AI music tools can now produce vocals that closely resemble real performers, allowing users to create songs that appear to feature famous artists without their permission. This has raised concerns about copyright, identity theft and the potential misuse of celebrity voices. As the technology continues to advance, the music industry has pushed for stronger protections against unauthorised AI-generated content.

The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) has supported efforts to introduce safeguards, including the proposed NO FAKES Act, which aims to protect people from unauthorised digital copies of their voice and likeness while addressing the growing risks posed by deepfake technology.

Could Fake Songs Fool Millions?

Streaming platforms have traditionally relied on verification systems to protect artists and listeners, but the speed at which viral content spreads creates new challenges. A fake song appearing under an established and verified artist's profile can gain thousands of listens and shares before platforms or users are able to investigate its origins.

The situation has become even more complicated as social media encourages users to share shocking content before checking whether it is genuine.

In the D4vd incident, the timing of the upload meant the song was immediately linked to an ongoing criminal investigation, causing speculation to spread faster than confirmed information.