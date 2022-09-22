The iPadOS 16 and macOS 13 Ventura operating systems' release dates have been officially confirmed. To recall, Apple rolled out the iOS 16 updates with a myriad of awe-inspiring features last week.

The new iOS 16 OS boasts useful features, including crash detection. Also, it brings a radically overhauled lock screen. Now, the American tech giant has finally confirmed the iPadOS 16 and macOS 16 release date.

Dedicated microsites for the iPadOS 16 and macOS 16 have gone live on the official Apple website. According to the microsites, both software updates will start rolling out sometime next month.

However, Apple is still mum on hosting a launch event in October. Yet, if a launch event takes place next month, the next-gen iPad Pro, iPad, and Mac models could go official during the event.

The Cupertino-based tech firm announced the tvOS 16, watchOS 9, and the iOS 16 with amazing features in June. Now, the iPadOS 16 is also teeming with equally awesome features.

For instance, the new operating system will boast the highly anticipated stage manager. Aside from this, it will offer family sharing and live text features.

On the downside, only a few iPad models are slated to get the stage manager. Notably, the macOS 13 Ventura will be coming with a stage manager.

Moreover, it will bring new updates to the continuity camera. The macOS 13 Ventura will also include a new weather app, clock, as well as facetime handoff.

Apple will reportedly launch a slew of exceptional products at its October event. These include a new Mac Pro, a revamped Mac mini, and an updated iPad Pro.

A more affordable version of the iPad could be in the offing as well. Logitech recently divulged key details about the purported iPad Pro by accident.

According to Logitech, the iPad Pro will come in two sizes, including 12.9-inch and 11-inch. Earlier reports suggest that the iPad Pro models will pack the Apple M2 chip under the hood.

Moreover, Apple experts Ming-Chi Kuo and Ross Young suggest the upcoming iPad will feature an LCD and mini-LED model.