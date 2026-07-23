Peer-to-peer lending in Europe used to feel a bit like the Wild West. Dozens of platforms. Dozens of national rulebooks. And investors left guessing who, exactly, was watching over any of it. That changed with Regulation (EU) 2020/1503 – the European Crowdfunding Service Providers Regulation, or ECSPR for short. Adopted in October 2020 and fully applicable since 10 November 2021, it gave the sector something it had never had before: one licence, one supervisor, one rulebook that works across borders.

This wasn't a paperwork tweak. Before ECSPR, a platform hoping to operate in five member states needed five separate authorisations – five compliance teams, five definitions of 'adequate investor protection,' five headaches.

Now a platform licensed in, say, Lithuania can serve investors in France or Spain without applying for a fresh national licence each time. Passporting, it's called. The transitional window that let older, nationally-licensed platforms keep running without ECSP authorisation closed on 10 November 2023. So here's where things stand in 2026: every platform still offering crowdfunding or P2P lending services in the EU either holds an ECSP licence, or it's operating outside the regulation's scope entirely. No more grey zone in between.

What the Licence Actually Requires

Getting one of these licences isn't a rubber stamp, and it shouldn't be. Applicants need:

Minimum regulatory capital of at least €25,000 (£21,000), or a quarter of the previous year's operating expenses – whichever is higher

'Fit and proper' directors who can demonstrate genuine professional qualifications, not just a title

A €5 million (£4.2 million) cap per project, per any rolling 12-month period, across all ECSP platforms combined

A standardised KIIS (Key Investment Information Sheet) for every offer, so risk disclosure isn't buried in platform-specific fine print

That project cap matters more than it might look at first glance. It nudges bigger financing needs toward traditional banks or capital markets, while keeping crowdfunding and P2P platforms focused on SME and retail-scale projects – which is arguably where they add the most value anyway.

There's also a public register, maintained by the European Securities and Markets Authority, where anyone can check whether a platform is genuinely licensed rather than just claiming to be. Worth doing before committing a single euro, honestly. And for investors trying to work out which platforms actually hold up under scrutiny, resources comparing the more established P2P lending platforms Europe has to offer can save a lot of that legwork.

Uneven Progress Across Member States

Rules on paper are one thing. Enforcement is another matter entirely. France, the Netherlands, Spain and Italy have leaned hard into ECSPR, building sizeable populations of authorised platforms. Other national regulators? Slower. Stricter. Sometimes both. And that unevenness has consequences – a platform can hold a technically valid EU-wide passport and still hit friction expanding into a market where the local authority piles on extra reporting requests or drags its feet on cross-border notifications.

Then there are the gaps regulation simply hasn't closed yet. A 2025 compliance review by the European Crowdfunding Network turned up real transparency shortfalls, even among licensed platforms. There's still no EU-wide standard for reporting default rates, recovery rates, or returns – each platform reports that however it likes, if it reports it at all. Which means comparison shopping, in a supposedly harmonised market, is still harder than it should be. Independent research still earns its keep here.

Where the Sector Is Heading

Consolidation, not retreat – that's the general direction. Industry watchers expect the €5 million per-project cap to be revisited before the end of 2026. Mintos, one of the bigger names in the space, has gone as far as pursuing a full banking licence from the European Central Bank rather than staying strictly within the crowdfunding regime.

Meanwhile, smaller, thinly capitalised ECSP platforms are likely to exit – through acquisition, or just quietly closing up shop – as compliance costs pile up. Unglamorous, sure, but normal for any regime moving from 'new framework' to 'settled industry.'

Some analysts also point to improving secondary-market liquidity and emerging state-guarantee partnerships as signs the sector is being woven into Europe's broader financial infrastructure rather than sitting on the sidelines of it.

None of this makes P2P lending risk-free. It never was – licensing doesn't touch the underlying credit risk of the loans a platform funds. What it does change is the starting point: a public ESMA register to check, a standardised disclosure document to actually read, and a genuine EU-wide passport replacing what used to be a country-by-country guessing game.

Final Thoughts

ECSPR hasn't fixed everything. Cross-border friction and patchy performance reporting are proof enough of that. But it's done something the sector badly needed – turned an unregulated patchwork into a licensed, supervised, increasingly comparable market. For investors willing to put in the legwork – checking authorisation, reading the KIIS, comparing platforms properly before committing capital – that's a considerably safer place to start than what existed five years ago.