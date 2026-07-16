BlackRock has become the first investment firm in history to manage more than $15 trillion in assets, marking a major milestone for the global financial industry.

The company's latest results showed assets under management reaching $15.34 trillion by the end of the second quarter, rising from $13.9 trillion in March. The increase came from strong market performance and continued investor demand for exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and other investment products.

The milestone highlights more than the growth of one company. It reflects a wider change in how people invest, with passive funds and automated strategies becoming increasingly important across global markets.

A Record Quarter Powered by Investor Inflows

BlackRock attracted $192 billion in net new client money during the quarter across its public and private market businesses. A large share of the new investment entered ETFs, with around $178 billion flowing into these products. BlackRock's iShares platform crossed $6.2 trillion in assets, doubling its size over the past three years.

The company also reported $321 billion in inflows during the first half of the year, nearly twice the amount recorded during the same period a year earlier. The figures show the growing popularity of low-cost investment products. ETFs allow investors to access a broad range of companies through a single fund, making them a common choice for retirement plans, institutions, and individual investors.

Market Gains Boosted Assets Further

While new investments contributed to BlackRock's growth, rising markets played an even larger role. The company's assets increased by around $1.45 trillion during the quarter. About $192 billion came from new client money, while the remaining increase was mainly linked to higher asset values.

The S&P 500 gained around 15% during the quarter, lifting the value of shares already held in BlackRock-managed funds. For large asset managers, market movements can significantly affect total assets under management. When markets rise, the value of existing portfolios increases, creating further growth.

The Growing Influence of Passive Investing

BlackRock's rise is closely connected to the expansion of passive investing. Traditional fund management often relied on experts selecting individual stocks in an attempt to outperform markets. Passive investing follows a different approach by tracking major indexes and holding a wide range of companies.

The process is simple. Investors put money into a fund, the fund buys shares based on an index, and the investment value changes with market performance. Lower fees and broad market exposure have helped index funds and ETFs become popular among millions of investors worldwide. From workplace pensions to personal savings accounts, passive investment products now play a major role in global finance.

Private Markets Add New Revenue Opportunities

Although ETFs and index funds have built BlackRock's huge asset base, the company has also expanded into private markets. Alternative investments represent a smaller share of total assets but generate higher fees compared with many traditional passive products.

BlackRock has increased its focus on areas such as private credit and specialised investment strategies as investors seek more options beyond traditional stocks and bonds. The company's approach combines large-scale investment products with higher-value financial services.

Strong Results Push Shares Higher

BlackRock's record asset growth was accompanied by strong financial results. The company's shares rose 6.6% after reporting quarterly results, marking its biggest one-day gain in more than a year.

BlackRock reported higher-than-expected revenue and net income. Net income increased 20% from the previous year to $1.9 billion. Base fees, which represent revenue from managing client assets, rose 8% year-on-year after adjusting for market movements.

BlackRock Chief Executive Larry Fink said he remained optimistic about global markets, pointing to corporate earnings, improving margins, and the impact of new technology.

A Milestone Beyond One Company

BlackRock's $15 trillion achievement represents a major shift in modern investing. The assets managed by the company belong to clients, including pension funds, institutions, governments, and individual investors. BlackRock manages these funds according to investment objectives and client instructions.

The company's growth reflects how financial markets have evolved. Technology, ETFs, and automated investment systems have changed the way millions of people participate in investing. BlackRock's record milestone is not only about reaching a historic number. It shows how passive investing has become one of the strongest forces shaping global finance.