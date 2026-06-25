What separates a smart deal from the right deal? That question sits at the centre of many difficult decisions in finance, and it is one that has shaped how Ankur Ghosh leads decisions at SSV Capital. Markets move quickly, and attractive opportunities appear all the time. Strong numbers, growing industries, and confident forecasts can make a deal look hard to refuse. But experience has taught Ankur that not every opportunity is perfect; he should move forward just because it shows profit on paper.

There have been times when financially attractive deals were reviewed in detail but eventually declined. The hesitation did not come from doubts about market size or projected returns. It came from concerns around governance standards, gaps in transparency, or uncertainty about the long-term impact of the business. Those are the moments where judgment matters more than enthusiasm.

Ankur has consistently chosen to step away from such deals for clear reasons. If pursuing an opportunity means giving up core values or risking damaging your credibility, it is better not to go after it. In private markets, trust carries long-term weight. Investors, founders, and partners rely on decisions that protect reputation, not weaken it. Once confidence is shaken, rebuilding it becomes a long and difficult process.

These lessons were shaped over years of working across different market environments. Observing how companies grow, and sometimes fail, has made one thing clear: strong opportunities alone are never enough. Governance, discipline, and consistency often determine whether a business survives pressure or struggles under it. Companies that ignore these basics may appear strong at first, but often face problems later.

That mindset has become part of how opportunities are assessed at SSV Capital. Governance is reviewed carefully from the start, not treated as a box to tick later. Leadership teams are expected to maintain clear records, communicate openly, and show discipline in decision-making. Transparency helps avoid surprises and strengthens relationships with partners.

The firm's broader philosophy is also responsible for these decisions. Its focus on People, Planet, and Prosperity, it reflects a belief that financial performance and responsible practices should move together. Businesses are evaluated not only on growth potential but also on how they operate, how they manage resources, and whether their plans can hold up over time. The goal is steady progress, not quick wins that create problems later.

Walking away from a promising deal is never comfortable. There is always pressure to act quickly, especially when others show interest. Yet restraint often proves more valuable than speed. Patience allows time to ask deeper questions and uncover risks that may not appear at first glance.

Another lesson that stands out from years in the industry is that reputation grows slowly but can be lost quickly. Partners remember how decisions are made, especially during uncertain periods. Consistency creates confidence, and confidence strengthens long-term relationships. Those relationships often become the foundation for better opportunities in the future.

For Ankur Ghosh, ethical decision-making is not presented as theory or branding language. It is reflected in everyday choices, what moves ahead and what does not. Responsible capital, used with care, supports businesses that build lasting value rather than short-lived gains.

Financial rewards remain important, but they are not the only measure of success. Strong returns matter, yet protecting credibility matters just as much. That balance continues to guide decisions today, shaping not only how opportunities are chosen but also why certain deals are left behind, even when the numbers look appealing.