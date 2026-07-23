A record 105.8 million Americans have exited the labour force under the Trump administration, shattering previous historical markers set during the Great Recession and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis data and US Bureau of Labour Statistics figures reveal a cooling US economy defined by slumping nonfarm payrolls, sluggish hiring, and stubborn inflation eating away at real worker wages.

AEI labour economist Nicholas Eberstadt warns that this unprecedented workforce exodus highlights a deep structural crisis, describing the dropouts as some of the healthiest, best-educated citizens on the planet voluntarily walking away from employment.

As Washington grapples with an expanding pool of discouraged citizens and prime-age dropouts, the widening chasm between official economic optimism and grassroots financial strain threatens to reshape the national political narrative.

Healthiest Americans Ever and the Record Labour Force Exit

The Federal Reserve Bank of St Louis data showed the number of Americans classified as 'not in the labour force' rising to 105.8 million in June, the highest level ever recorded. That group covers everyone aged 16 and older who is neither working nor actively looking for work, from retirees and students to people who have simply given up searching.

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The number is striking because it now sits above the levels seen during both the Great Recession and the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in raw counts. It is also awkward for a White House that has spent months talking up a new economic golden age. Instead, the labour market is throwing out a different message, and not a particularly flattering one.

About 5.3 million of those outside the workforce are discouraged workers, roughly 5 per cent of the total, while another 23.3 million, or about 22 per cent, are out because of long-term illness, disability or benefit programmes, according to reports. Retirees remain the largest single bloc, making up about half of the total, which is hardly surprising in an ageing society.

Eberstadt, the labour economist quoted in the reports, pushed back on the idea that demographics alone explain the shift. 'These are the healthiest, best educated Americans that have ever lived on the planet,' he said.

He also argued that Europe and Japan, despite ageing populations of their own, have been able to lift labour-force participation, which suggests the American pattern is not some unavoidable act of nature.

Labour Market Weakness Under Trump

The latest jobs report from the Bureau of Labour Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rose by just 57,000 in June, well short of the 115,000 economists had expected. The agency also revised down April and May by a combined 74,000 jobs, leaving the picture looking weaker than first reported.

Leisure and hospitality, normally one of the busiest summer employers, lost 61,000 jobs because of weaker-than-usual seasonal hiring.

It looks more like employers are becoming cautious, with hiring broadening only modestly in areas such as health care, social assistance and professional services. One could call that resilience, but only with a certain amount of squinting.

Angela Hanks, chief of policy programmes at The Century Foundation, described the report as 'yet more evidence of a fragile economy under President Trump.' That is a political judgment, of course, but it lands because the numbers do not really fight back.

The employment-population ratio slipped to 59.0 per cent in June, while the labour-force participation rate fell to 61.5 per cent. More people are drifting outside the system than joining it. That is the awkward stuff policymakers hate

Wages, Prices and the Squeeze

Average hourly earnings rose 3.5 per cent over the year in June, according to the BLS, which is the same rate cited for wage growth in the report. The trouble, as reports noted, is that inflation has not gone away, leaving workers with very little extra purchasing power once prices are taken into account.

The broader political promise here has always been that strong growth would lift everyone. Yet the latest data suggest a labour market where fewer people are working or looking for work, hiring is slowing, and wages are not moving far enough ahead of prices to give households breathing room.

That is a grim little combination, and it comes at a time when Americans are still being told the economy is in rude health.

There are, of course, people in every labour statistic who are there for ordinary reasons. Students study, retirees retire, parents pause careers, and some workers face illness or disability.

But when the absolute number outside the workforce reaches 105.8 million, and when a separate federal report shows hiring coming in far below expectations, the old comforting story starts to look a bit threadbare.

The White House has not yet responded to the data revelation.

For millions of households, the promise of a booming economic golden age clashes sharply with a labour market where participation rates are sliding and purchasing power remains under constant siege.