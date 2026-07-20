Millions of Americans due a Social Security payment on Wednesday 22 July will not all see money land in their accounts, with some early claimers who are still working facing cheques reduced to $0 under a little-known rule.

While the Social Security Administration's payment schedule means the final group of July beneficiaries is set to be paid, some retirees who claimed benefits early while continuing to work could receive no payment because of a rule many Americans do not realise exists.

The final July payment covers beneficiaries born between the 21st and 31st of any month. Although some retirees qualify for monthly benefits of up to $5,181, the amount an individual receives depends on their earnings history, claiming age and, in some cases, whether they continue earning income before reaching full retirement age.

Who Will Receive Social Security Payments on 22 July?

Under the Social Security Administration's 2026 payment calendar, Wednesday's payment is scheduled for retirement and disability beneficiaries whose birthdays fall between the 21st and 31st of the month.

Recipients born between the 1st and 10th received payments on 8 July, while those born between the 11th and 20th were paid on 15 July.

People who began receiving Social Security before May 1997, together with beneficiaries who receive both Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI), generally receive their payments earlier in the month and are not included in the birth-date schedule.

Who Qualifies for the $5,181 Maximum?

Read more Some Social Security Recipients Won't Get a Payment in August: Check if You Are Affected Some Social Security Recipients Won't Get a Payment in August: Check if You Are Affected

The maximum monthly retirement benefit available in 2026 is $5,181, but only a small proportion of retirees qualify.

To receive the maximum payment, workers generally need to have earned at or above Social Security's annual taxable wage cap for at least 35 years and delay claiming retirement benefits until age 70.

By comparison, beneficiaries claiming at full retirement age can receive up to $4,152 per month, while those claiming as early as age 62 receive significantly less.

Most retirees receive lower payments. According to the Social Security Administration, the average monthly retirement benefit was about $1,937 in June.

Why Some Social Security Cheques Could Be $0

One of the less understood Social Security rules can temporarily reduce a monthly benefit to nothing.

The retirement earnings test applies to people who claim Social Security before reaching full retirement age while continuing to earn wages or self-employment income.

In 2026, beneficiaries below full retirement age can earn up to $24,480 before the rule takes effect. Once earnings exceed that threshold, the Social Security Administration withholds $1 in benefits for every $2 earned above the annual limit.

For some retirees, that calculation can eliminate an entire year's worth of monthly payments.

A beneficiary receiving $20,000 a year in Social Security who earns $64,480 from employment would exceed the earnings limit by $40,000. Under the formula, the Social Security Administration would withhold $20,000 in benefits, reducing the year's Social Security payments to zero.

The rule applies only to earnings from work or self-employment. Pension income, investment returns, withdrawals from retirement accounts, rental income and bank interest are not counted towards the earnings limit.

Withheld Benefits Are Credited Back Later

Although many beneficiaries view the retirement earnings test as a penalty, the Social Security Administration treats it differently.

Once a beneficiary reaches full retirement age, the agency recalculates future monthly payments to credit back months in which benefits were withheld under the earnings test.

That means the withheld money is gradually returned through permanently higher monthly payments rather than a lump-sum reimbursement.

'A lot of people don't realise that you might get this reduced benefit right now, but you'll get it back. It's not a permanent penalty,' certified financial planner Mark Stancato told CNBC.

The rule has attracted political attention. Earlier this year, lawmakers introduced bipartisan legislation that would abolish the retirement earnings test, arguing it discourages older Americans from remaining in the workforce.

What To Do if Your Payment Does Not Arrive

The Social Security Administration advises beneficiaries not to report a missing payment immediately.

Recipients should wait three additional mailing days before contacting the agency, while those using direct deposit should first check with their financial institution to confirm whether the payment has been received but has not yet posted.

Beneficiaries can also sign into their my Social Security account to verify payment status and direct deposit details before contacting the agency directly.