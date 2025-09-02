Greg Louganis, one of the most decorated and revered figures in Olympic diving, has confirmed that he is selling several of his medals, leaving his long-time home in Los Angeles, and moving abroad to begin a new chapter of life in Panama.

The 65-year-old American sporting legend, widely recognised for his triumphs and his courage in disclosing his HIV diagnosis, said the move was prompted by financial realities and a desire to start over in a more affordable and peaceful setting.

The news marks a significant and poignant transition for a man whose athletic brilliance, personal resilience and advocacy for LGBTQ+ rights and HIV awareness have left a lasting global legacy.

A Career Etched in Olympic History

Born in California in 1960, Louganis is celebrated as one of the sport's all-time greats. He first competed at the 1976 Montreal Olympics at the age of 16, winning a silver medal in platform diving. Eight years later, at the 1984 Los Angeles Games, he became a household name by sweeping both the springboard and platform events. He repeated that feat at the 1988 Seoul Olympics, even after the now-famous accident in which he struck his head on the springboard before going on to claim gold.

In total, Louganis earned five Olympic medals: four golds and one silver. His achievements, alongside his courage in publicly disclosing his HIV diagnosis in the mid-1990s, cemented his place not just in sport but also in cultural history. Today, at 65, he remains admired for his athletic brilliance and his role as an advocate for health and LGBTQ+ visibility.

Living With HIV: A Landmark Public Disclosure

Louganis revealed in 1995 that he had been living with HIV since before the Seoul Games. At the time, the stigma around the disease was immense, and his openness challenged silence in sports and beyond. His story became a turning point in how athletes and the public confronted HIV.

While he has described his condition as manageable with treatment, Louganis has acknowledged the personal and financial weight that comes with long-term health care. His experience continues to influence his public speaking and advocacy work, where he often addresses resilience, equality, and the importance of support networks.

How Much He Sold His Medals For

In July 2025, Louganis put three of his medals, two golds and one silver, up for auction with RR Auction. They sold collectively for about $430,865, far less than the $2 million figure sometimes circulated online. Louganis confirmed the sales were motivated by financial necessity.

'I needed the money,' he said plainly, adding that parting with the medals did not erase his legacy but offered him a path to stability. He explained that he hoped the medals would continue to inspire their new owners.

Alongside the medals, Louganis sold his longtime Los Angeles home, signalling a significant life transition.

Why He's Quitting the US for Panama

The Olympic champion has now confirmed he will relocate to Panama, citing affordability and the chance for a new start. 'Panama represents a chance for me to start over,' he explained. The move reflects both his desire for financial security and a lifestyle change after decades in the US spotlight.

Though stepping away from his American base, Louganis has not ruled out continuing his work in sport and advocacy. He has long mentored younger athletes and spoken about equality and HIV awareness. His move, he said, is about peace of mind as much as practicality.

Legacy of a Champion

Louganis's decision to sell his medals and move abroad shines a light on the complex realities many former elite athletes face after the spotlight fades.

Despite a career marked by triumph, he now faces the practical challenges of ageing, healthcare, and financial sustainability — challenges shared by many outside the sporting world.

Yet through it all, Louganis remains a symbol of resilience and grace. His latest chapter serves as a reminder that reinvention, even in the later stages of life, can be a courageous and inspiring act in itself.