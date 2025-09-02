Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is no stranger to physically demanding roles, but his latest film, The Smashing Machine, promises a new kind of challenge.

The 2025 sports drama, which is already generating Oscar buzz after achieving a 15-minute standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival, tells the story of a fighter who rose to the top of wrestling and MMA in the 1990s while struggling with drug addiction and a tumultuous relationship with his wife, Dawn Staples.

For the fans who are not aware of the real man around whose life the plot is centred, here is everything you need to know about the UFC legend.

A True Story at the Core

For The Smashing Machine, Johnson is stepping into the shoes of the legendary UFC star Mark Kerr, a man who is as vulnerable as he is formidable, making this one of the actor's most emotionally layered performances to date.

Kerr, born in Toledo, Ohio, in 1968, gained fame for his distinctive, brutal fighting style, earning the nickname 'The Smashing Machine'. Kerr's wrestling journey began in high school, leading to championships at Syracuse University and a celebrated MMA career, including multiple UFC victories and world titles.

The film draws heavily on Kerr's life, from his early successes to his battles with injuries, painkiller addiction, and personal turmoil.

Professional and Personal Life Under the Spotlight

Kerr's path to prominence started with high school wrestling in Iowa, later advancing to national and international competitions. After narrowly missing the 1996 Olympics, he pivoted to mixed martial arts, making his first competitive MMA appearance in Brazil in 1997 at the World Vale Tudo Championship.

Kerr's relationship with Dawn Staples adds another layer to the story.

Staples, a former Playboy model, grappled with her own struggles, including alcoholism, which intensified the strain on their relationship. The film portrays both Kerr and Staples navigating these challenges while Kerr battles addiction, illustrating the human cost behind his professional success. Oppenheimer star and Oscar-nominated actress Emily Blunt plays the role of Kerr's ex-wife in the film.

The couple married in 2000, had a son, and eventually parted ways, with Kerr remarrying later in life.

Staying True to the Source

Benny Safdie's adaptation draws inspiration from John Hyams' 2002 HBO documentary of the same name.

The film recreates key moments from Kerr's life, including hospital visits, training sessions, and public bouts, blending dramatic storytelling with documentary-style realism. This approach puts more emphasis on the authenticity of Kerr's journey, from his rise in the ring to his near-fatal overdose and eventual recovery.

Meanwhile, The Smashing Machine does more than recount sporting victories.

It explores Kerr's perseverance amid personal and professional setbacks, offering audiences an intimate look at the man behind the athlete. According to the critics who have watched the film, Johnson's portrayal reminds viewers that even the strongest fighters contend with unseen battles, making the film both a celebration of Kerr's achievements and a sobering account of his struggle.

Dwayne Johnson's Transformation

Furthermore, to embody Kerr, Johnson underwent a striking transformation, including facial prosthetics and adopting Kerr's fighting mannerisms. The film premiered at the ongoing Venice Film Festival, where Johnson was moved to tears after receiving a 15-minute standing ovation.

Johnson's commitment to authentically portraying Kerr makes this one of his most challenging and transformative roles to date.

In fact, the legend himself, Mark Kerr, has been a massive supporter of the film and has also promoted the project on his social media pages. The Smashing Machine will be released in the US and UK on 3 October 2025.