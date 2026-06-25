With Rockstar Games finally revealing the pricing and contents of GTA 6's editions, many players are asking the same question: is the Ultimate Edition actually worth the extra money, or should you stick with the Standard Edition?

The answer largely depends on how you plan to experience Rockstar's highly anticipated open-world blockbuster.

What's the Difference?

Rockstar has confirmed that the Standard Edition of GTA 6 costs $79.99 (£60), while the Ultimate Edition is priced at $99.99 (£75).

The $20 difference gives players access to a range of exclusive in-game content, including vehicles, weapons, apparel, customisation options and additional bonuses tied to Jason and Lucia's story progression.

The Ultimate Edition's rewards are reportedly spread throughout the campaign, meaning players unlock new items as they progress through the game's chapters rather than receiving everything immediately.

Why Most Players Should Buy the Standard Edition

For the majority of players, the Standard Edition is likely to offer the better value.

You'll still receive the complete GTA 6 story experience, full access to Vice City and the core gameplay Rockstar has spent years developing. Nothing announced so far suggests the main narrative requires the Ultimate Edition.

Additionally, every pre-order includes bonus content such as the Vintage Vice City Pack and other rewards, meaning Standard Edition buyers won't be starting completely empty-handed.

If your main goal is to experience the story, explore the map and enjoy GTA 6 without paying extra for cosmetics and bonus content, the Standard Edition should be more than sufficient.

Who Should Buy the Ultimate Edition?

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The Ultimate Edition makes the most sense for dedicated GTA fans who know they'll spend hundreds of hours in the game.

Players who enjoy collecting rare vehicles, exclusive outfits, special weapons and additional customisation options may find the extra $20 worthwhile.

Rockstar has also indicated that some exclusive shops, modification options and cosmetic content will be available through the premium edition.

For longtime fans who have waited more than a decade for a new Grand Theft Auto title, the upgrade cost may feel relatively modest compared with the amount of time they'll spend playing.

Community Reactions Have Been Mixed

The announcement of the Ultimate Edition has generated debate among fans. Some players believe the extra content is a reasonable premium upgrade, while others have criticized the idea of locking certain customization options and locations behind a higher-priced edition. Community discussions across GTA forums and Reddit show that many players are still waiting for Rockstar to clarify exactly how much content is exclusive to the Ultimate Edition.

Because of that uncertainty, some fans are choosing to buy the Standard Edition first and decide later whether the upgrade is worthwhile. Rockstar has indicated that an Ultimate Edition upgrade will be available separately.

Verdict

If you're a casual player or mainly interested in GTA 6's story, the Standard Edition is the smarter purchase. It delivers the complete game experience while saving you $20.

However, if you're a dedicated GTA fan who wants every exclusive vehicle, outfit, weapon and customisation option available at launch, the Ultimate Edition may justify the higher price.

For most players, the safest choice is the Standard Edition. You can always upgrade later if the Ultimate Edition's content proves more substantial than it currently appears.