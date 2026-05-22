Alan Chambers, a Winter Park businessman and former leader of a well-known 'gay cure' ministry, has been arrested in Florida after police allege he attempted to arrange a meeting with a 14-year-old boy he believed he had been communicating with online.

Orange County deputies said they 'stopped a predator before he had the chance to harm a child' following an undercover operation that led to Chambers' arrest on Tuesday morning in Winter Park. Authorities allege the 54-year-old engaged in sexually explicit messaging with an undercover detective posing as a minor, and tried to set up a physical meeting.

Arrest in Winter Park Sting Operation

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, the investigation into Chambers began in February and continued through May 2026. Detectives allege he communicated with an undercover officer posing as a 14-year-old boy via Snapchat and Telegram over several months.

Authorities say the exchanges escalated into explicit content, with Chambers allegedly attempting to arrange a meeting near Park Avenue in Winter Park. Investigators claim he asked whether the boy could take an Uber to meet him and suggested a specific location near an office area.

Police arrested Chambers during a traffic stop at the intersection of Aloma Avenue and Strathy Lane. Deputies reportedly said he told officers he worked at John Craig Clothiers and lived with his wife and two children.

Alleged Messages and Charges Filed

Court documents cited by investigators allege Chambers sent sexually explicit material during the conversations. Detectives reportedly presented messages in which he described physical acts and referenced a 'white male torso' in a sexual context.

The affidavit also states Chambers used emotional language, including references to 'forbidden love,' and allegedly told the undercover account that he wanted the boy 'so much.' Investigators say he also expressed repeated concern about getting into trouble and was found to have deleted parts of conversations during the exchanges.

Chambers faces charges of solicitation of a minor via computer, transmission of material harmful to minors, and unlawful use of a two-way communication device, according to arrest records. A judge set bond at $15,000 (£11,100) and imposed strict conditions, including no contact with anyone under 18 and a prohibition on social media use. He has been granted limited internet access for work purposes only.

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Business Ties and Community Reaction

Chambers is described in local reports as a Winter Park businessman and had been involved in the Park Avenue District in a volunteer board leadership role. Following his arrest, the organisation confirmed he had been suspended pending further review.

In a statement, the Park Avenue District said Chambers' alleged conduct was unrelated to its operations and confirmed it would not comment further while legal proceedings continue.

Local business owners in Winter Park told reporters they were shocked by the allegations, though they spoke off camera.

Exodus International and Conversion Therapy

Chambers previously served as president of Exodus International, a now-defunct Orlando-based Christian ministry that promoted so-called conversion therapy, a practice widely condemned by medical and psychological organisations.

In 2013, Exodus International shut down after years of criticism. At the time, Chambers issued a public apology to LGBTQ+ people, stating the organisation had caused 'undue suffering and judgment' and announcing its closure.

His role in the organisation made him a nationally recognised figure in debates around sexuality, religion, and conversion therapy practices.

Ongoing Investigation

Law enforcement officials say the investigation remains active and have urged anyone with information about possible additional victims to contact the Orange County Sheriff's Office non-emergency line.

Authorities emphasised that the case is still in the early legal stage and that all allegations remain unproven in court. Chambers has not been convicted of any offence.