France is confronting what prosecutors describe as the worst institutional child abuse scandal in its modern history, as criminal investigations spread through 114 Paris schools and nurseries where children as young as three were allegedly raped, beaten and denied food by the very workers paid to protect them. What began as a local outrage has now engulfed the entire capital, exposing systemic failures in the safeguarding of some of France's youngest pupils.

The scandal has been building since January 2026, when France 2's investigative programme Cash Investigation broadcast hidden-camera footage of a monitor at a Paris nursery screaming at toddlers and threatening to leave them without food. That broadcast prompted twelve immediate suspensions. Since then, the number of institutions under investigation has expanded to encompass 84 nursery schools, around 20 primary schools and approximately ten crèches across all 20 arrondissements of the French capital. Paris chief prosecutor Laure Beccuau confirmed the scale publicly on 17 May 2026, stating that three formal judicial investigations had already been opened and five direct summonses had been issued before the correctional court. At least one school monitor was in pre-trial detention at the time of her statement.

A System That Hid Abusers Instead Of Stopping Them

The allegations documented by police, lawyers and parents' groups are devastating in their specificity. Lawyer Louis Cailliez filed formal police complaints in February 2026 on behalf of two Paris families regarding the alleged rape of their nursery school children in 2025. In one case, a three-year-old girl was allegedly assaulted by a monitor at a school in western Paris. In a second case, a three-year-old boy was allegedly raped by the same supervisor, a man who had previously been transferred to a different school following earlier complaints about physical violence. Cailliez noted that on one morning, the boy became so terrified he refused to leave home.

That pattern of transfer rather than termination runs through the scandal like a thread. Le Parisien revealed that a monitor indicted in 2025 for sexually abusing three minors at a Paris school had already been taken into police custody in 2024 for similar acts at a neighbouring institution, and was returned to work regardless. Paris Mayor Emmanuel Grégoire, who took office in March 2026, publicly apologised for the hiring of another after-school monitor last year who had previously been charged with sexual abuse at a school in a nearby district.

At the Paul-Dubois nursery school in the 3rd arrondissement alone, 15 formal complaints were filed against a single youth worker and 19 children were interviewed by investigators. The breadth of abuse alleged at that one establishment illustrated what prosecutors and lawyers now describe as a system-wide failure of oversight.

The Wave of Arrests That Changed Everything

On 20 May 2026, Paris's Brigade de Protection des Mineurs, the city's specialist child protection unit, carried out coordinated raids across the capital. Officers detained 16 people working in after-school programmes at the Saint-Dominique state nursery school in the 7th arrondissement. The suspects, aged between 18 and 68, included kindergarten assistants, city education supervisors and activity leaders directly employed by Paris City Hall. Prosecutors confirmed the charges ranged from rape of minors and sexual assault to sexual exhibitionism and physical violence against children.

The arrests marked a dramatic acceleration of proceedings that parents' groups say should have come far sooner. Barka Zerouali, co-founder of the #MeTooEcoles collective, a grassroots movement that gathered testimony from hundreds of families, told France 24 that authorities had ignored complaints for years. 'I fear it's only the beginning, because I know of many families who are yet to hear back from the authorities,' she said. 'We're not just angry, we're outraged. It feels like we've been talking to the wind.'

Lawyer Florian Lastelle, who represents three families that filed formal complaints, was unambiguous about the institutional failure behind the crisis. 'The public school system is a source of national pride,' he said, 'but today, in France, no one can claim that public services guarantee children's safety.'

🚨🇫🇷 France is being rocked by a MASSIVE child abuse scandal.



Kids as young as 3 were allegedly abused, threatened and locked in rooms inside Paris childcare centers.



Dozens of workers suspended. Police raids underway.



The system knew. Parents were ignored. pic.twitter.com/P4VgQHxPTd — Global Dissident (@GlobalDiss) May 21, 2026

A Political Reckoning and a €15.8 Million ($20 Million) Plan

The scandal became the defining issue of Paris's March 2026 mayoral election. Grégoire, who disclosed during the campaign that he himself was a survivor of sexual abuse during an after-school swimming programme in primary school, won office on a platform of reform. Since taking over, he has suspended 78 municipal employees, 31 of them on suspicion of sexual violence. In 2025 alone, the city had already imposed 46 suspensions, 20 of which related to sexual offences.

His administration has announced a €15.8 million ($20 million) emergency reform package encompassing mandatory staff training, unannounced inspections and a blanket ban on any adult being left alone with a child. He has also ordered the creation of an Information and Evaluation Mission, a body modelled on a parliamentary inquiry commission, with a six-month mandate to report on systemic failures within the city-run extracurricular care network. The City Council session that authorised the mission on 20 May 2026 was the same day the 16 Saint-Dominique workers were arrested.

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Critics and legal experts point to a structural vulnerability at the heart of the system. Unlike teachers, school monitors are not employed by the national education ministry but are instead recruited directly by local authorities, often without professional diplomas and frequently on precarious hourly contracts. Parents' groups, unions and lawyers have argued that this chronic understaffing and weak vetting created the conditions for abuse to go unchecked across multiple institutions for years.

Education Minister Édouard Geffray has expressed support for the creation of a national blacklist barring individuals who have displayed 'unacceptable behaviour' towards children, even absent a criminal conviction, from working in any educational setting. Whether such a measure will be enacted swiftly enough for the families already living with the consequences remains the question France cannot yet answer.

'Behind each suspension, there is a child,' Zerouali said. 'And wherever there is a doubt, the priority must be the child's protection.'

The investigations, prosecutors have confirmed, are far from over.