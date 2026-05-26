Gisèle Pelicot, the French rape survivor who became central to one of the country's most high-profile sexual violence trials, has said she is 'deeply shocked' by a UK court decision not to jail three teenage boys convicted of raping two girls in Hampshire, England, in 2024 and 2025. Pelicot's reaction comes after the boys were instead given youth rehabilitation orders, a decision now under review by the attorney general.

The comments were made in an interview with the BBC shortly after Pelicot appeared at the Hay Festival in Wales. Her reaction raises fresh questions on how courts in England and Wales handle serious sexual offences committed by minors, particularly where rehabilitation is prioritised over custodial sentences.

The Shocking Decision in UK Rape Case

The case in question involved two girls, aged 14 and 15 at the time, who were raped in separate incidents in Fordingbridge, Hampshire, in November 2024 and January 2025. Two boys, both aged 14, were convicted of rape, while a third boy, aged 13, was found guilty of involvement in one of the attacks. All three were handed youth rehabilitation orders rather than detention in a secure facility.

Under UK law, courts dealing with offenders under 18 are required to prioritise rehabilitation, with custody used only in the most serious or necessary cases. In this instance, Judge Nicholas Rowland said he aimed to avoid unnecessarily criminalising 'very young' defendants, while also acknowledging the seriousness of the crimes and the added gravity of video footage recorded during the attacks.

The decision means the boys will not serve prison sentences, though they are subject to strict supervision orders, curfews, restraining conditions and long-term contact bans.

Pelicot Highlights Victims' Ongoing Trauma

Pelicot, who waived her anonymity during France's largest rape trial involving her former husband Dominique Pelicot, has become a prominent advocate for victims of sexual violence. In her BBC interview, she expressed sympathy for the teenage victim who spoke publicly about the case, saying she 'saluted the strength and courage' shown in coming forward.

She also drew a stark contrast between the legal outcome and the impact on victims. One of the girls involved in the Hampshire case has described the sentencing as a 'rock straight in my face,' while another said it felt like a 'slap on the wrist,' questioning why she endured court proceedings only for the offenders to avoid custody.

Read more Outrage As Judge Dismisses Teen Rapists in Court and Blaming 'Peer Pressure,' Saying They Are Unaware of Consent Outrage As Judge Dismisses Teen Rapists in Court and Blaming 'Peer Pressure,' Saying They Are Unaware of Consent

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has previously described the case as 'appalling,' while confirming that the Attorney General is reviewing the sentences to determine whether they should be referred to the Court of Appeal.

Pelicot's story remains one of the most disturbing and widely reported rape trials in modern French legal history. She became known internationally after it emerged that her husband, Dominique Pelicot, had repeatedly drugged her unconscious over a period of years and invited dozens of men to sexually assault her while she was incapacitated. He was later convicted and sentenced to 20 years in prison, with other men also facing prosecution.

What made her case particularly significant was her decision to waive anonymity and allow the trial to be heard in public. Pelicot has said she wanted to shift shame away from victims and place it firmly on perpetrators, arguing that secrecy often protects offenders rather than survivors.

She continues to speak out on sexual violence cases internationally because she sees them as part of the same issue she faced: how justice systems respond to rape and how victims are treated during and after trials.

Youth Justice and Sexual Violence Cases in the UK

The decision has the public discussing how courts should handle serious crimes committed by young offenders. In England and Wales, judges are required to weigh two things at the same time: the need to punish serious offences like rape, and the idea that children and teenagers may still be able to change and be rehabilitated.

During sentencing, Judge Rowland told the victims that the court's decision could not undo what had happened to them, but said he hoped they could find some comfort in the bravery they showed by coming forward and going through the trial.

The case is now being reviewed by the attorney general, meaning it could still be sent to a higher court for reconsideration.