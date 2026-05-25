Alan Chambers, the man who once led America's largest 'ex-gay' ministry, has been arrested in Florida and charged with allegedly soliciting sex from a 14-year-old boy he met on Snapchat.

Chambers, 54, who served as president of Exodus International from 2001 until the ministry dissolved in 2013, was taken into custody on 19 May 2026 following a four-month undercover operation by the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

A judge found probable cause and set bond at £11,850 ($15,000) the following day for three third-degree felony counts. Investigators say the person Chambers believed to be a teenage boy was, in fact, an undercover detective posing as a 14-year-old living in Orlando.

Four Months of Messages, a Naked Photo, and a Request to Meet

According to the arrest affidavit obtained directly by FOX 35 Orlando, the investigation began in February 2026 when an undercover detective on Snapchat came into contact with a user operating under the account name 'jdwp50', described as a 50-year-old man from Orlando who called himself 'John David.' Through a search warrant submitted to Google, investigators determined the account belonged to Alan Manning Chambers.

Communications between the detective and 'David' included repeated requests to meet, an explicit desire to have sex with the teenager, and messages in which Chambers allegedly expressed concern about the age gap. The affidavit records Chambers asking, 'Is it bad that I want to make love to someone who is 14?' He also sent a naked photo of himself and, at various points, deleted messages to avoid detection, deputies said.

In March 2026, communication shifted to Telegram, where Chambers allegedly operated under the username @AlexWP74. In April, he suggested meeting at his Winter Park office. On 6 May, he reached out again to arrange a meeting. He was arrested at a traffic stop on 18 May after detectives linked the Snapchat phone number, via AT&T subpoena, to a subscriber listed as 'Alan M L Chambers Foundation' at a Winter Park address affiliated with Exodus International.

During the arrest, the sheriff's office said Chambers admitted to communicating with a 14-year-old named 'Rory' on Snapchat and confirmed ownership of both the JDWP50 and @AlexWP74 accounts. When asked what the two discussed, he said they had discussed meeting but declined to elaborate and stopped cooperating with investigators.

The Man Who Built and Then Dismantled an 'Ex-Gay' Empire

Chambers spent over a decade as the public face of Exodus International, billed as the oldest and largest Christian ministry addressing faith and homosexuality, which operated since 1976 and claimed more than 260 affiliated ministries across North America at its height. The organisation promoted the idea that same-sex attraction could be overcome through prayer and what it called 'reparative therapy.'

In an interview with Fox News, Chambers said: 'Exodus is here for people who want an alternative to homosexuality. There are thousands of people like me who have overcome this.' His published works, listed on his Amazon author biography, include 'My Exodus: From Fear to Grace,' 'God's Grace and the Homosexual Next Door,' and 'Leaving Homosexuality: A Practical Guide for Men and Women Looking for a Way Out.'

In June 2013, Chambers reversed course entirely. He announced the closure of Exodus International, acknowledged his own ongoing same-sex attractions, and issued a formal public apology to the LGBTQ community. 'I am sorry for the pain and hurt that many of you have experienced,' he said in the published statement, as reported by the BBC.

'I am sorry we promoted sexual orientation change efforts and reparative theories about sexual orientation that stigmatised patients.' He also said he no longer believed reparative therapy changed sexual orientation and acknowledged it 'does great harm to many people.'

Charges, Bond Conditions, and the Search for Further Victims

On 20 May 2026, a judge formally found probable cause and charged Chambers with three counts: solicitation of a minor via computer, transmission of harmful material to a minor, and unlawful use of a two-way communications device. All three are third-degree felonies under Florida law. Bond was set at £3,950 ($5,000) per count, totalling £11,850 ($15,000).

According to Newser's court coverage, Chambers has no prior arrest record. The judge ordered him to avoid all contact with minors and restrict his internet use to business purposes only pending trial. An arraignment is expected in the coming weeks. He was released after posting bond late on 20 May 2026.

Following his arrest, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said detectives are actively investigating whether there are additional minor victims. Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's non-emergency line at 407-836-4357. The Park Avenue District, where Chambers previously held a leadership role, issued a statement to FOX 35 confirming he is 'no longer associated with the organisation.'

A man who spent years telling gay people they could be fixed has been charged with seeking out a child, and the irony is only outpaced by the alleged harm.