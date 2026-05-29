A church service that was meant to inspire faith has instead triggered disbelief, outrage, and fierce debate after a viral video showed a Christian pastor instructing a teenage boy to chew and swallow a torn page from the Bible.

The disturbing moment unfolded in front of a cheering congregation as the pastor claimed the act would allow 'the power of God' to enter the teen's body. As clips spread rapidly online, critics accused the pastor of crossing ethical boundaries and turning worship into what many described as a cult-like spectacle.

The Moment That Left Viewers Shocked

The controversy centres around pastor Kevin Leal, who was speaking during a church gathering when he began discussing wisdom and spiritual understanding. While addressing the congregation, Leal recalled an experience from years earlier in Brazil, claiming he had once 'devoured' the Book of Proverbs as a young man.

Moments later, the service took an unexpected turn.

Leal asked a teenage girl in attendance to hand him her Bible and open it to the Book of Proverbs. Holding the Bible in front of the congregation, he then tore out one of the pages and handed it to a teenage boy identified as Ethan.

'Eat it. When you eat this, the power of God is going to go inside of you,' Leal reportedly told the teenager.

The boy, smiling nervously as worship music played in the background, crumpled the page into a ball before placing it into his mouth and chewing. As the teen struggled to swallow the paper, he reportedly asked for water while Leal continued encouraging him from the stage.

'Swallow it! The power of God's coming on you!' the pastor repeatedly shouted while praying over him.

The clip quickly spread across social media platforms, where millions reacted with confusion and alarm.

Critics Call The Ritual Deeply Disturbing

Online criticism erupted almost immediately after the footage surfaced. Many viewers described the ritual as manipulative and inappropriate, particularly because it involved a teenager in a highly emotional church setting.

Political commentator Kyle Kulinski, whose programme helped amplify the video online, strongly condemned the pastor's actions and questioned why no intervention appeared to take place during the service.

Several critics argued the repeated commands to 'eat it' and 'swallow it' created an uncomfortable atmosphere that many considered disturbing. Others accused the church of encouraging blind obedience under the guise of spiritual authority.

The incident also reignited wider conversations about controversial behaviour within some modern religious movements, especially those centred around charismatic pastors and dramatic public displays.

Mental health professionals and religious scholars commenting online warned that emotionally charged rituals involving minors can raise serious ethical concerns, particularly when vulnerable young people are pressured to participate publicly.

At the same time, some supporters defended the pastor, claiming the act was symbolic rather than harmful and insisting the moment was intended to represent spiritual wisdom entering the teen's life.

Questions Grow Around Modern Church Culture

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Beyond the immediate backlash, the incident has fuelled a broader debate about the direction of certain churches in the age of viral media and online personalities.

Critics argue that some pastors increasingly rely on theatrical moments designed to generate attention rather than focusing on traditional religious teachings centred around charity, humility, and community support.

Many online users pointed out that Christianity has historically promoted helping the poor, feeding the hungry, and caring for vulnerable people. For those critics, the Bible-eating ritual appeared disconnected from those values.

Others compared the incident to other controversial practices seen in fringe religious groups, including extreme faith healing ceremonies and emotionally intense worship performances designed to create dramatic reactions from congregations.

The viral nature of the footage also exposed the growing divide within modern Christianity itself. While some believers defended Leal as passionate and unconventional, others openly criticised the moment as harmful and spiritually irresponsible.

Several church leaders online warned that incidents like this risk damaging the wider image of Christianity, especially among younger generations already sceptical of organised religion.

As debate surrounding the video continues, many are now questioning whether the church or its leadership will formally respond to the backlash. So far, no public apology or official explanation has fully addressed the growing criticism surrounding the incident.