Pop superstar Miley Cyrus has become engaged to drummer Maxx Morando, cementing a four-year partnership that has evolved from a blind date into a significant creative collaboration

The couple's relationship status was confirmed following their joint appearance at the premiere of Avatar: Fire and Ash, marking a new chapter for the singer as she integrates her personal life with her professional resurgence.

A Public Declaration

While the couple has historically maintained a low profile, their attendance at the Avatar premiere served as a tacit public statement. Cyrus, who contributed the track 'Dream As One' to the film's soundtrack, walked the carpet alongside Morando, sparking immediate speculation that was subsequently verified by representatives.

For observers of Cyrus's career, the engagement signals a shift towards stability following a decade of high-publicity relationships. Morando, a fixture in the Los Angeles indie music scene, has been described by associates as a grounding force for the 33-year-old star.

Profile: Who is Maxx Morando?

While Cyrus is a global household name, her fiancé has carved out a distinct niche within the alternative rock ecosystem.

Maxx Morando, 27, was born on 16 November 1998, and grew up in the heart of Los Angeles, California. From a young age, he displayed a deep love for music, particularly the rhythms and beats of drumming, which would eventually form the cornerstone of his career.

Surrounded by the rich and diverse music culture of LA, he was exposed to a variety of genres and artistic influences that helped shape his unique sound. This environment encouraged him to experiment and push boundaries, ultimately developing into a musician who is capable of blending different styles.

His drumming skills became his signature, earning him recognition in both punk-pop and alternative rock circles.

Music Career: From The Regrettes to Liily

Morando first rose to public attention as the drummer for The Regrettes, a Los Angeles-based garage-pop and punk band. He joined the group in 2015 and played with them until 2018. During this time, he gained experience performing live, touring, and contributing to the band's recordings.

In 2018, Morando joined the band called Liily, a pivot that allowed him to explore a grittier, more experimental sonic landscape. The move allowed him to expand his creative range and gain recognition in the indie rock scene.

Creative Collaboration

The relationship extends beyond romance into the studio. He worked alongside his soon-to-be wife on her 2023 album Endless Summer Vacation as a co-writer and co-producer on several tracks, including 'Handstand' and 'Violet Chemistry'.

Their creative collaboration continued this year with Cyrus' visual album Something Beautiful, further showcasing their artistic partnership. This professional synergy suggests a relationship grounded in shared artistic pursuits rather than mere celebrity proximity.

Origins of the Relationship

Cyrus revealed that she was set up on a blind date with Maxx Morando in 2021, arranged by their mutual friends despite a six-year age difference. That first meeting sparked an instant connection, which eventually blossomed into a committed relationship.

'We got put on a blind date,' she told in an interview with British Vogue in 2023. 'Well, it was blind for me and not really for him. I thought, "The worst that can happen is I leave."'

With their engagement, Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando are beginning an exciting new chapter together. While wedding details have not been announced yet, fans are eagerly anticipating updates that could be revealed in the near future.