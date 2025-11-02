The full cast and creative team behind Paddington The Musicalhave finally been revealed, just as previews began on Saturday. Fans were also treated to a first glimpse of the famous bear's stage debut.

Bringing the marmalade-loving icon to life is off-stage puppeteer James Hameed, who controls Paddington remotely, and on-stage actor Arti Shah, with Abbie Purvis and Ali Sarebani stepping in as alternates.

Paddington's lifelike puppet has been designed by Tahra Zafar, with movement overseen by Audrey Brisson as Bear Physicality Associate Director and Phil Woodfine as Remote Puppetry Coach. Annabelle Davis served as Paddington's casting director, ensuring the bear's mannerisms are just right.

From Peru to the West End

The musical will open at London's Savoy Theatre on 30 November 2025, with previews now under way and bookings extended until 25 October 2026 after a surge in early ticket sales.

Based on the characters created by the late Michael Bond and inspired by the 2014 film, the story follows a lost bear from Peru who finds a new home and plenty of chaos with the Brown family in London.

Producers Sonia Friedman and Eliza Lumley said they were thrilled to finally bring the nation's favourite bear to the stage after years of planning.

'After many years of exploration and development, we are thrilled, alongside StudioCanal, to finally bring Paddington to life on stage,' the pair told What's On Stage. 'Thanks to the immensely talented artists, both on and off stage, we believe we've made that dream a reality.'

Star-Studded Ensemble

Making her West End debut as Paddington's on-stage partner, Arti Shah joins a mix of new and seasoned talent. Timi Akinyosade will play Tony, while Amy Booth-Steel appears as Lady Sloane.

They are joined by Tarinn Callender (Grant), Delilah Bennett-Cardy (Judy Brown), Adrian Der Gregorian (Mr Brown), Tom Edden (Mr Curry), Brenda Edwards (Tanya), Amy Ellen Richardson (Mrs Brown), Victoria Hamilton-Barritt (Millicent Clyde), Teddy Kempner (Mr Gruber) and Bonnie Langford (Mrs Bird).

The role of young Jonathan Brown will be shared by Joseph Bramley, Leo Collon, Stevie Hare and Jasper Rowse.

At the helm is award-winning director Luke Sheppard, guiding the production with music and lyrics by Tom Fletcher of McFly fame.

'I don't think there's ever been a role quite like this before. It's incredibly exciting to be part of it,' said puppeteer James Hameed.

'It's such a joyful story, and Paddington is a delight to bring to life,' added Arti Shah.

Paddington's Journey from Page to Stage

Created by Michael Bond in 1958's A Bear Called Paddington, the beloved bear has since starred in three hit films: Paddington (2014), Paddington 2 (2017) and Paddington in Peru (2024). The bear also became the star of the Emmy-winning animated series The Adventures of Paddington.

Together, the films have grossed nearly $800 million (£608 million) worldwide, turning the polite bear from deepest Peru into a global phenomenon.

Now, as the curtain rises on his West End debut, Paddington is once again set to capture hearts, one marmalade sandwich at a time.