A resurfaced 2022 Twitter post claiming '2023: Corona ended, 2026: HantaVirus' has triggered widespread debate online after reports of a recent hantavirus outbreak linked to the expedition cruise ship MV Hondius.

The viral post has fuelled 'scripted pandemic' conspiracy theories across X, TikTok and Reddit, with users questioning whether another global health crisis could emerge years after COVID-19.

The online panic intensified after health authorities confirmed multiple hantavirus cases connected to the cruise voyage, including several deaths linked to the Andes strain of the virus. While the outbreak has drawn international attention, experts and public health agencies say there is currently no evidence suggesting a COVID-style pandemic is developing.

Viral 2022 Post Sparks 'Scripted Pandemic' Discussions

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The renewed attention began after screenshots of the 2022 social media post circulated widely this week. Users reposted the message alongside headlines about the hantavirus outbreak, with some claiming the situation had been 'predicted' years earlier.

The phrase 'scripted pandemic' quickly trended online as conspiracy theories spread across social media platforms. Some posts compared the current hantavirus concerns to the early days of COVID-19, while others suggested governments were preparing for another global emergency.

However, no evidence has emerged linking the viral tweet to insider information, public health planning or verified outbreak forecasts. Fact-checkers and health experts have warned that old social media posts often resurface during major news events and are frequently presented out of context.

How the hell this guy predicted in 2022 https://t.co/8rO6NQn5Af pic.twitter.com/gKZIfQRHGI — Mujeeb (@__Mujeres) May 7, 2026

What Happened on the MV Hondius Cruise Ship?

The recent concern stems from an outbreak aboard the expedition cruise ship MV Hondius, where several passengers reportedly became ill during a voyage.

Health authorities confirmed that the cases involved the Andes strain of hantavirus, one of the few hantavirus variants capable of limited human-to-human transmission. Reports indicate that multiple passengers tested positive, while three deaths have been linked to the outbreak.

Some infected passengers were medically evacuated to specialised treatment facilities in the United States as authorities began contact tracing and monitoring efforts. The World Health Organization and public health agencies are continuing to assess the situation.

Despite growing online concern, officials have stressed that the outbreak remains limited and contained.

What Is Hantavirus and How Does It Spread?

Hantavirus refers to a group of viruses primarily spread through infected rodents. Humans can become infected after contact with rodent urine, saliva or droppings, particularly when contaminated particles become airborne.

Common hantavirus symptoms include fever, fatigue, muscle pain, dizziness and breathing difficulties. Severe cases can develop into hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, a potentially fatal respiratory illness.

Most hantavirus strains do not spread between humans. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, person-to-person transmission is extremely rare and has mainly been associated with the Andes virus strain found in parts of South America.

Why Experts Reject COVID-19 Comparisons

Public health experts have pushed back against comparisons between hantavirus and COVID-19. While the Andes strain can spread between people under certain conditions, specialists say transmission is far less efficient than respiratory viruses such as coronavirus.

Health agencies have also noted that close and prolonged contact is usually required for human transmission. There is currently no evidence of widespread community spread linked to the MV Hondius outbreak.

The World Health Organization and the CDC have not declared an international public health emergency related to hantavirus. Officials continue to describe the public risk as low while investigations remain ongoing.

Fact-Checkers Counter Conspiracy Claims

Fact-checking organisations have also responded to the viral '2026 HantaVirus' claims circulating online. Reports from misinformation researchers noted that the resurfaced tweet contained no scientific evidence or verified prediction.

Experts say conspiracy theories surrounding disease outbreaks have become increasingly common following the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly on social media platforms where fear-based content spreads rapidly.

Health authorities continue to monitor the outbreak while urging the public to rely on verified medical guidance rather than viral online claims.