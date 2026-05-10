The towering aisles of Costco are no stranger to bulk-buying frenzies, but a new wave of digital speculation is transforming ordinary stockroom logistics into a signal of impending doom. One TikToker shared a video of ceiling-high pallets of tissues at one Costco branch, seemingly suggesting that the store is preparing for the Hantavirus outbreak.

People stocked up on toilet paper during the Coronavirus pandemic. Thus, the sight of large piles of tissues at the store triggered some concerns, fuelled by a mix of genuine health concerns and social media hearsay.

Viral TikTok Speculates on Massive Costco Stockpiles

A viral video posted by TikTok user @steviesdads has ignited a firestorm of conspiracy theories, suggesting that the wholesale giant is quietly preparing for a 'Hantavirus panic.' The footage displays massive pallets of paper products stacked to the rafters, a sight that the creator implies is an early warning of a looming health crisis.

These claims have gained traction as users draw parallels between the current stock levels and the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. While the imagery of overflowing warehouses is striking, there is no verified evidence to suggest that Costco has received inside information regarding a national outbreak. The narrative appears to be driven by a combination of public anxiety and the viral nature of speculative content on social media platforms.

Costco seems to be preparing for the panic of a potentially Hantavirus outbreak announcement in America



There are pallets of toilet paper stacked almost all the way to the ceiling, and a lot of stacks



Don’t fall for it, but be prepared for the media to push it during elections pic.twitter.com/jJkOXkSYRc — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) May 10, 2026

Shoppers and Employees Dismiss 'Normal' Warehouse Operations

Beneath the alarmist captions, the comment sections have become a battlefield of logic and logistics. Long-term Costco members and employees have stepped forward to debunk the idea that the stock levels are 'extraordinary.' One individual, identifying as a 16-year employee, commented on the original post on TikTok, noting that it is standard practice to 'back-cap' items when the receiving dock is too full to accommodate incoming freight.

Other shoppers also argued that there was no genuine alarm because such a sight was normal at Costco stores they visited. 'Ngl, this is my average selection at my Costco,' one commented. Another added, 'That's normal at Costco every day.'

Some were also quick to point out a fundamental flaw in the viral narrative: a large portion of the products shown were actually paper towels rather than 'toilet paper.' 'Half of those say paper towel lmao,' one remarked.

Commenters noted that such high volumes are typical during busy retail windows, such as the lead-up to Mother's Day, when staffing shortages often lead to products being stored in plain sight. Many users mocked the panic, asking the creator if they had ever 'been to a Costco before.'

South Atlantic Cruise Ship Outbreak Triggers Health Alarms

While the Costco claims may be unfounded, the concerns regarding hantavirus are rooted in a legitimate medical event. A deadly outbreak of the virus was recently reported aboard the MV Hondius, a Dutch expedition vessel traversing the South Atlantic.

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The outbreak involved the Andes strain, which is uniquely capable of human-to-human transmission. The virus is typically contracted through contact with rodent droppings or urine, leading to severe respiratory distress.

This international incident has placed a spotlight on the state of US health surveillance. As previously reported, significant budget cuts have 'gutted' the CDC's Vessel Sanitation Program (VSP). These cuts, part of a broader effort to reduce federal spending by approximately $750 million (£555.5m), have reportedly left the programme with only a handful of full-time inspectors.

This reduction in oversight has led to growing fears that the American public remains vulnerable to similar outbreaks reaching domestic shores.