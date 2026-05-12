A leaked internal email from White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles has offered a rare glimpse into mounting tensions inside Donald Trump's administration over media leaks and message discipline.

The memo, first reported by Politico, warned White House staff that speaking to journalists without authorisation could result in sanctions 'up to and including termination', underscoring the administration's increasingly aggressive stance on unauthorised disclosures.

The email itself quickly became a source of controversy after it was leaked to the press, fuelling renewed scrutiny of internal divisions within the West Wing and the White House's efforts to tighten control over information ahead of the midterm elections.

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Strict Press Restrictions

According to the leaked memo sent in March, Wiles instructed staff that 'no staff member within the Executive Office of the President is permitted to speak with members of the news media without the explicit approval of the White House Communications Office'.

The White House Chief of Staff also warned employees that 'unauthorised leaks will not be tolerated and are subject to sanction up to and including termination'.

The email framed leaks as a direct threat to administration operations and national security-related activities. Wiles wrote that violations of the policy could cause 'significant disruption to ongoing operations' and potentially 'endanger missions and activities of national significance'.

The internal directive highlighted the Trump administration's growing focus on message discipline and media control as scrutiny over internal disagreements and policy disputes intensified in Washington.

Leak Crackdown Follows West Wing Frustration

The leaked Susie Wiles email emerged amid increasing frustration within the West Wing over staff members allegedly bypassing official communication channels and sharing sensitive information with reporters.

Politico reported that the memo followed a series of unauthorised disclosures involving internal tensions and operational matters tied to the administration. One example referenced in reports involved leaked details surrounding a downed US military aircraft in Iran, which reportedly angered White House officials.

A source familiar with the situation told Politico that Wiles had become 'very frustrated with leaks' inside the administration.

The White House has faced persistent challenges containing internal reporting since Trump returned to office, with media outlets regularly publishing details of policy disputes, staffing disagreements and behind-the-scenes deliberations.

Termination Warning Signals Tougher Discipline

The strongest reaction to the leaked White House memo centred on its explicit warning that staff could lose their jobs for violating media policies.

While leak warnings are not uncommon in presidential administrations, the language used in the Susie Wiles email reflected a particularly hardline approach to internal discipline. The memo made clear that unauthorised communication with journalists would be treated as a serious breach of policy.

The crackdown also coincided with broader efforts by Wiles to tighten operational discipline across the executive branch. Reports last month indicated she had advised Cabinet officials to avoid nonessential international travel in the lead-up to the midterm election campaign.

White House Defends Policy as Standard Procedure

White House spokesperson Liz Huzton defended the administration's strict communication rules in a statement to Politico.

'There are hundreds of White House staffers faithfully serving the American people, all of whom are held to strict policies, including a zero-tolerance policy against speaking to the media without explicit authorisation from the Communications Office, to ensure the President's message is communicated clearly, accurately, and directly to the American people,' Huzton said.

Wiles herself has also faced scrutiny over previous comments about Trump administration figures. In remarks previously reported by Vanity Fair, she allegedly described Trump as having an 'alcoholic's personality' and referred to Vice President JD Vance as a 'conspiracy theorist'.

Speaking at the Independent Women's 19th Awards Gala on Thursday, Wiles appeared to reference the controversy, accusing Vanity Fair of turning her comments into a 'hit piece'. She added that while she maintains friendships with some reporters, she exercises caution in her dealings with the press.