Beyoncé Knowles-Carter turns 44 on 4 September, and fans are buzzing over the superstar's lifelong connection with the number 4. From her birthday and wedding date to album titles, tattoos and family milestones, four has been central to Beyoncé's life. She married Jay-Z on 4 April 2008, and both have matching Roman numeral IV tattoos on their ring fingers. Beyoncé's fourth studio album was titled '4', and she performed a four-night concert series in New York, released as 'Live at Roseland: Elements of 4'. Even Barack Obama's inauguration performance ties into the number, as he was the 44th president, born on 4 August.

The significance of four extends across Beyoncé's personal and professional life. She shares the number with her husband and mother, Tina Knowles, both born on the fourth day of their respective months. Beyoncé and Jay-Z named their first child Blue Ivy, with 'Ivy' representing the Roman numeral for four, and her former clothing line was named Ivy Park. Fans notice the recurring presence of four in album releases, concert events and public appearances, reinforcing the number's mystical importance. From tattoos to music milestones, 4 appears to guide her life and artistry.

@ellegermany Happy Birthday, @beyonce! Queen B feiert heute ihren 44. Geburtstag. Credits: Getty Images Beyonce HappyBirthday QueenB ElleGermany Icon ♬ Diva - Beyoncé

Beyoncé's 44th birthday reminds fans why four is more than just a number — it's a symbol of destiny, love and creative energy. With her career, family and personal milestones aligned with this lucky number, the Beyhive celebrates not only her birthday but the magic of four that continues to shape her legendary journey.