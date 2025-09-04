The most-watched film in Netflix history, KPop Demon Hunters, is officially set for a sequel; but fans wondering if it's moving to live-action may have to wait a little longer for an answer.

The animated film, which follows the supernatural exploits of fictional K-pop girl group Huntr/x, has reached 236 million views on Netflix. Its brief theatrical release in North America also surprised analysts by topping the box office with a weekend gross of $19.2 million (approximately £14.8 million). It has since become the streaming platform's highest-performing title of all time.

Netflix and Sony Begin Talks on Animated Sequel

Discussions are currently underway between Netflix and Sony Pictures regarding a follow-up to KPop Demon Hunters. The original film was part of a 2021 agreement allowing Netflix to stream films produced by Sony, with Netflix reportedly covering the full £79.4 million (approximately $100 million) production cost and paying an additional £19.8 million (approximately $25 million) upfront to Sony.

Rumours circulated that a live-action and a stage play were also in the works as follow-up projects for the smash hit film.

Although nothing has been formally confirmed, it is expected that director Maggie Kang will return. Kang originally conceived the story before co-director Chris Appelhans, known for Wish Dragon (2021), joined the project.

Will the Sequel be Live-Action?

Despite speculation, there is no evidence that the upcoming film will shift to live-action. All available reports point to continued development within the animated format. No announcements have been made regarding casting, filming, or changes in production style.

Much of the curiosity around a possible live-action version stems from the cinematic success of the original. With both streaming and box office metrics exceeding expectations, fans have been vocal about wanting to see the story rendered in new forms. However, the decision would involve significant changes to production timelines, budget, and talent contracts — none of which have been discussed publicly.

Possible Shift in Focus for Huntr/x Members

While the first film centred on lead singer Rumi, director Maggie Kang hinted at expanded character arcs in any future instalment. In an interview with Variety in July, Kang noted that the backstories of Zoey and Mira were intentionally left underdeveloped due to time constraints in the original film's 85-minute run.

'There's only so much movie you could tell in 85 minutes,' Kang said. 'We've set up so much for potential backstory.' This suggests the sequel may delve deeper into the histories of the remaining Huntr/x members, though specific plot details remain under wraps.

Business Agreement May Delay Production

Although both Netflix and Sony stand to benefit financially from a second instalment, the structure of their deal complicates how quickly production can begin. Netflix reaped the bulk of viewership success, while Sony retained creative oversight. A new agreement would need to balance these interests again before any formal production can proceed.

This isn't the first major project to face such delays due to dual-studio ownership. Without a clearly defined joint strategy, sequels often stall in pre-production, especially when tied to global intellectual properties and overlapping distribution rights.

Release Timeline Still Unclear

There is currently no release window or production schedule available. If Kang is confirmed to return and the project retains its animated form, it's likely to take a similar production timeline to the original — potentially two to three years. This would place any release date well beyond 2026, barring major acceleration.

As of 4 September 2025, neither studio has issued a formal press statement regarding the sequel's development timeline. Fans and industry observers are left to piece together clues from interviews and industry reports.

For now, KPop Demon Hunters remains one of the rare animated films to achieve simultaneous streaming and box office success — and all signs suggest its sequel will follow a similar path, at least in format.