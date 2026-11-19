NBA superstar Stephen Curry has acknowledged that retirement is moving closer as deteriorating cartilage in his right knee and recurring injuries make him consider how much longer he can play.

The Golden State Warriors guard, 38, told ESPN's Anthony Slater that his two-year, $116 million (£88 million) contract extension could be the final deal of his NBA career, although he has not ruled out playing beyond it.

Curry is also sidelined by an oblique abdominal tear, raising further concerns about his availability.

Stephen Curry Reflects on 'Basketball Mortality'

Curry said watching teammate Jimmy Butler suffer a serious knee injury in January prompted him to think about his own future and the possibility of recurring physical problems.

He questioned whether injuries would continue throughout his career and whether they might eventually diminish what he could contribute on court. He described the experience as a reminder of ageing and an athlete's physical limits.

'It sucks because it's a part of your mortality,' Curry told Slater. 'Basketball mortality.'

His right knee has been a particular concern. Symptoms began during an off-day workout in January. Scans revealed no structural damage, but Curry said deteriorated cartilage had contributed to a bone bruise and slowed his recovery. The Warriors diagnosed patellofemoral pain syndrome, commonly known as runner's knee.

Warriors Star Says $116 Million Deal Could Be His Last

Curry said he expected his latest extension to be one of, if not the last, contract of his playing career.

'I assumed that it would probably be one of, if not the last, contract I signed. I'm not afraid to say it,' he told Slater. 'But maybe I'll surprise myself and want to keep going.'

The two-year agreement, reported to be worth $116 million, includes a player option for the 2028-29 season. If he plays through that campaign, Curry would complete 20 NBA seasons, all with Golden State.

The extension also gives Golden State salary-cap flexibility, with Curry accepting less than the maximum available as the franchise looks to remain competitive during his final seasons.

Knee Problems and Oblique Injury Test Curry

Curry's knee trouble disrupted the end of last season, when he missed an extended spell before returning for games in April. The Warriors have since managed his workload, including limiting his minutes and scheduling rest, to help keep him available.

He is now sidelined by a right oblique abdominal tear suffered against the Houston Rockets on 11 November. Golden State said he would be re-evaluated in two weeks, while reports indicated he could miss close to a month.

Curry Remains Productive Despite Injury Concerns

Before the oblique injury, Curry was averaging 27.8 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists across 10 appearances this season. He was shooting 50% from the field, 45.7% from three-point range and 98.7% from the free-throw line in 26.4 minutes per game.

The Warriors have struggled without their leading scorer, losing their first two games in his absence, including a 115-94 defeat by the New Orleans Pelicans on 16 November.

Curry is expected to be re-evaluated two weeks after the Warriors confirmed his right oblique tear on 12 November. While the assessment is not a confirmed return date, reports suggest he could miss close to a month, potentially keeping him out until early December.

Meanwhile, the four-time champ has not announced a retirement date, and his comments leave open the possibility that he could continue beyond his current contract.