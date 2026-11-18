Tiger Woods' comeback to outdoor tournament golf is set for 3 December at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas.

The organisers added him to the field on 17 November. It will be his first 72-hole tournament start since the 2024 Open at Royal Troon, where he missed the cut. His entry follows injury setbacks and a Florida driving case.

Woods offered a cautious update on 10 November. Speaking to SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio, he said, 'I'm feeling better, no doubt about that,' and added, 'I've been training quite a bit.'

He said he would attend the tournament he hosts, but did not confirm he would play. 'I will be at Hero (World Challenge). I'm there either way, so I'll see you there,' he said.

Organisers later added him alongside Rickie Fowler and Gary Woodland, completing the field. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and defending champion Hideki Matsuyama are also entered. Seven of the world's top 10, based on the eligibility date following the Tour Championship, are in the field, organisers say.

Tiger Woods' Return Follows Achilles Injury and Back Surgery

Woods, 50, last made an official start on the PGA Tour at the 2024 Open. He partnered his son Charlie at the 2024 PNC Championship. He last competed in the TGL Finals for Jupiter Links Golf Club on 24 March 2026, three days before the crash.

Woods announced on 11 March 2025 that he had ruptured his left Achilles tendon and undergone surgery. On 11 October that year, he announced his seventh back operation, an L4-L5 disc replacement, after experiencing pain and limited mobility.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office report says Woods' Land Rover struck the rear of a trailer attached to a Ford F-150 on 27 March. The vehicle overturned onto its driver's side. No one was injured.

Woods was arrested on suspicion of DUI. On 2 September 2026, he pleaded no contest to willful and wanton reckless driving and refusing a lawful test. The DUI charge was dropped under the agreement, and a careless-driving citation was also resolved.

The court adjudicated him guilty of the remaining offences and suspended his licence for five years. He was not convicted of DUI.

Four Rounds Will Offer a Measure of Tiger Woods' Readiness

The Hero World Challenge is an unofficial PGA Tour event, played over 72 holes without a cut. Woods faces four rounds across four days, a different test from TGL's indoor team format. The 36-hole PNC Championship is a two-person scramble in which players can use golf carts.

Scheffler won in 2023 and 2024, while Matsuyama claimed the 2025 title. Woods has won five times and enters by tournament invitation rather than ranking. His entry confirms his intention to play, but not that he can complete four rounds.

A Reddit discussion showed differing views. One commenter called Albany 'a sensible place for a comeback'. Another noted the event does not count as an official PGA Tour victory. These were individual reactions, not a measure of wider opinion.

Woods also remains chairman of the PGA Tour's Future Competition Committee. After the Tour's boards approved its recommendations on 16 November, he said the organisation was 'in the best position it has ever been'.

Other December appearances remain uncertain. The PNC Championship is scheduled for 19-20 December, but Woods and Charlie have not confirmed they will play. Jupiter Links faces Los Angeles Golf Club on 27 December, though Woods has not committed.