Rachel Washburn has taken an unusual path from the sidelines of professional American football to the front lines of military operations in Afghanistan. The former Philadelphia Eagles cheerleader and decorated US Army captain is now receiving recognition for her contributions to the military community through one of the NFL's major annual awards.

The Philadelphia Eagles announced Washburn's nomination for the 2026 Salute to Service Award presented by USAA, recognising her military background and continued efforts to support veterans.

'Congratulations to Philadelphia Eagles Cheerleader Alum Rachel Washburn, our 2026 Salute to Service Award Nominee!' the team announced on social media.

Congratulations to Philadelphia Eagles Cheerleader Alum Rachel Washburn, our 2026 Salute to Service Award Nominee!



A former U.S. Army Captain, Rachel served six years on active duty as an Intelligence Officer, including two deployments to Afghanistan. As a member of the Cultural… pic.twitter.com/5QrAeWSkLV — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 17, 2026

Washburn served as an Eagles cheerleader from 2007 to 2010 while attending Drexel University. She subsequently pursued a military career, serving six years on active duty in the US Army and reaching the rank of captain as an intelligence officer.

Her military service included two deployments to Afghanistan, with her first assignment involving the Cultural Support Team (CST) programme. She was among the first women selected to train and deploy alongside US Special Operations forces, an opportunity that placed her in a historically significant position within the military.

During her first deployment, Washburn spent nine months living in a remote village in southern Afghanistan alongside a Special Forces team. Her responsibilities included training local security forces and engaging with Afghan women, while participating in more than 100 combat operations.

Her deployment took place before the US military formally lifted its ban on women serving in direct ground combat roles in January 2013. Following her two tours, she received the Bronze Star Medal and Combat Action Badge.

Afghanistan Service and Veteran Support

Washburn served as an intelligence platoon leader during her second deployment before leaving active service in 2016.

She subsequently pursued work involving international security and humanitarian assistance, including serving as a regional director for a nonprofit organisation providing relief following disasters and armed conflicts.

Washburn currently serves as vice president of geopolitical intelligence and capital markets at Academy Securities, a veteran-owned investment bank that focuses on training, hiring and mentoring post-9/11 veterans.

Her continued connection with the Eagles has also allowed her to participate in military appreciation activities and community initiatives.

2026 Salute to Service Award and Previous NFL Recipients

The NFL and USAA announced 32 nominees on 5 November, one from each franchise. Now in its 16th year, the award honours players, coaches, staff and alumni who support US service members, veterans and their families.

Washburn is the only former cheerleader nominated this year. Fans can vote until 30 November, with three finalists to be announced in January 2027. The winner will be recognised at NFL Honors during Super Bowl LXI week in Los Angeles.

Previous recipients include New England Patriots long snapper and US Navy reservist Joe Cardona in 2023, and former Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera in 2022.

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey received the 2025 award for his foundation's support of military veterans, particularly those from the Special Operations community.

Washburn's journey from cheerleader to combat veteran stands out, highlighting the NFL's efforts to honour those supporting military communities beyond the football field.